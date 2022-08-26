"If her head is into it the way it can be, she’s obviously one of the favorites, in my book"- John McEnroe on Naomi Osaka's chances at the US Open

John McEnroe has said that Naomi Osaka could be among the favorites at the US Open if her mindset is right.

The Japanese has won the Major twice, in 2018 and 2020, but her form suffered a dip last year and subsequently, her ranking dropped outside the top-40.

Speaking on ESPN, McEnroe spoke about Naomi Osaka's circumstances in the last year and said that while it was brave of her to talk about mental health struggles, it's something that most players also go through. He added that it has led to more attention and scrutiny coming her way.

"As far as Naomi, when she went out with the whole mental health thing it was sort of a gutsy thing to talk about and bring to the forefront and it was important especially with the pandemic. She’s not the first person that’s gone through this obviously. We all have gone through it, athletes. But she brought it out," McEnroe said.

"The problem I thought at the time and still do is that if anything, there’s more attention thrown on her because every time she walks on the court, you’re like, did she look happy? Does she look sad? Does she look this way or that? So, in a way it made it more difficult for her. So that part I think she didn’t take that — I don’t know; I shouldn’t say it; I can’t speak for her. It seems like that part may not have been taken into account enough. And so that’s made it trickier."

McEnroe added that Naomi Osaka is among the favorites for the US Open given her form on hardcourts and could lift the trophy if she's prepared mentally.

"I don’t know where her head’s at," McEnroe added. "Obviously, she’s incredible on hard courts. And I’m sure if her head is into it the way it can be, she’s obviously one of the favorites, in my book. But at the moment it doesn’t seem like she’s all there. But you just said, she’s won it twice and she’s won four majors on hard courts. To think she wouldn’t be capable of doing it would be crazy."

How has Naomi Osaka fared this season?

Naomi Osaka reached the final of the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka has won 13 out of 21 matches so far this season. The 24-year-old's most notable performance was reaching the final of the Miami Open, where she was beaten by Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

She had a mediocre claycourt season that was affected by her achilles injury, which saw her skip the French Open and Wimbledon as well. The 24-year-old returned to action in San Jose, losing in the last 16.

Osaka suffered opening-round exits in Toronto and Cincinnati and will be keen to do well at the US Open. While the 24-year-old won't be a heavy favorite to win, she has the talent to have a good run in the tournament.

