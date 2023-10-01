Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently talked about facing social media challenges in China ahead of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Riddle and Fritz are heading to China for the ATP 1000 event. The social media influencer and YouTube vlogger raised her concerns about facing challenges in accessing her favorite platforms in the country, where sites like Instagram, Google, YouTube, and TikTok are blocked by the government.

Riddle, however, is not willing to give up on her online presence while in China. She posted a story on her Instagram account on Sunday, October 1, saying that she had downloaded “all esim/VPNs” to bypass the firewall and access her favorite social media sites.

"Off to China. I downloaded all esim/VPN possibilities since no social media (IG, google, YouTube, TikTok) is allowed in China. The only thing I'm worried about is upload speeds and connecting my laptop on VPN to upload on YouTube so gonna cross my fingers I can upload via a hotspot if I get absolutely f**ked, catch you guys on the flip side hehe," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Fritz, ranked No. 8 in the world, has been playing in the Shanghai Masters since 2016. In his debut run, the American reached the second round eventually losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6. He recorded his worst performance in the tournament in 2017, facing an early exit in the first round of qualifiers.

The 25-year-old repeated his debut run in 2018, losing in the second round to compatriot Sam Querrey in three sets, 3-6, 7-6(4), 5-7. In 2019, he again lost in the second round to Karen Khachanov in straight sets, 2-6, 4-6.

Taylor Fritz will be hoping to improve his performance in Shanghai this year and challenge some of the top players in the world such as Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, and others.

A look back at Taylor Fritz's run in US Open 2023

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz had a remarkable run at the 2023 US Open, reaching his second Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a set.

The 25-year-old displayed his powerful serve and aggressive baseline game and defeated Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas, Jakub Mensik, and Dominic Stricker in previous rounds.

However, Fritz’s run came to an end in the quarterfinals, where he faced the eventual champion Novak Djokovic. The Serb proved to be too strong for Fritz, winning the match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic also broke Roger Federer’s record for the most Grand Slam semifinals with 47.

Taylor Fritz did not have much time to rest after the US Open, as he was part of Team World at the Laver Cup, a team competition between Europe and the rest of the world. Fritz played a crucial role in Team World’s second consecutive title by beating Andrey Rublev in a tight two-setter on the second day.