"If I had a girlfriend, why not?" - Carlos Alcaraz on playing mixed doubles in future like Stefanos Tsitipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa

Carlos Alcaraz said that he was open to playing mixed doubles with his future girlfriend. The Spaniard made the declaration in light of Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing mixed doubles in the 2024 French Open.

Alcaraz defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round at Roland-Garros. In the post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked if he would play mixed double with his future girlfriend, following in the footsteps of Badosa and Tsitsipas.

The Wimbledon champion replied that he needs to first have a girlfriend before thinking about playing. Alcaraz added that the Greek was physically fit and hence could play in the mixed doubles.

"I personally have to put myself in the situation of having a girlfriend. It would be complicated. Mixing personal and professional life, I would look at the professional part. Stefanos is physically fine. If he sees that it is good for him, go ahead," Carlos Alcaraz said in the press conference.

Alcaraz said that he would evaluate if his girlfriend came up with the proposal to play mixed doubles, and if everything was fine he would give it a go.

"If I had a girlfriend and If she asked me to play the mixed one, I would have to evaluate many things to be able to decide. If everything is good, why not," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are not the only couple in the mixed doubles draw. They were joined by Czech couple Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, who lost to seventh seed Jan Zielinski and Hsieh Su-wei in the first round.

French couple Ugo Humbert and Tessah Andrianjafitrimo were also in the draw but lost to top seeds Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez.

Tsitsipas and Badosa will take the court on June 3.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I completely forgot about the discomfort in my arm"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz had been facing concerns in his right arm which saw him pull out of the Italian Open.

After his third-round win against Sebastian Korda, the Spaniard said in the press conference that he was happy with the way he played. He added that he sometimes forgot about any discomfort and started hitting the forehand naturally.

"I'm very happy with the way I played. I didn't have any ups and downs of concentration and there was a moment when I completely forgot about the discomfort in my arm and started hitting with my right hand totally normal," Carlos Alcaraz said in a press conference.

Alcaraz also said that he missed the feeling of intense tennis and was happy that his forehand was improving.

"I put a lot of intensity into my tennis today and during the tiebreak, I hit two drives that made me realize how much I missed this feeling. In addition, my forearm continues to improve," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on June 4.