"If I'm confident and playing well they can't really do much" - Nick Kyrgios unfazed by prospect of being unseeded at 2022 US Open

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the 2022 Atlanta Open citing a left knee injury. The World No. 47 withdrew from the tournament ahead of his opening match against Peter Gojowczyk.

With the US Open just around the corner, the fiery Australian is likely to be unseeded in New York, as he was at Wimbledon earlier this month.

Speaking on the possibility of not being seeded in the season's final Major, Kyrgios said that it did not matter as he feels like he's one of the top 10 players in the world right now.

"I've been that floater my whole career. Players know that whether I'm seeded or not the ball's kind of out of their court. If I'm confident and playing well they can't really do much. I'm 60 in the world but I feel like I'm top 10 always," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios to compete in Cincinnati and Montreal

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

With 980 points to his name, Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked 47th in the world. A couple of deep runs at the Cincinnati Open and in Montreal, where he has been handed wildcard entries, could see the Australian go up the rankings and become a seeded player at the US Open.

Kyrgios will be looking to rest his knee ahead of the two Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Nick said getting WCs into Montreal and Cincinnati and also staying fresh for U.S. Open was the main reason for his withdrawal. Wants to rest the left knee.

While the entry list for the Cincinnati Open includes the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, it is unlikely that either Zverev or Djokovic will participate in the event. The former is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered at the French Open, while the latter is not vaccinated and might not be able to enter the USA.

After skipping the claycourt season this year, Kyrgios made a fantastic comeback during the grass swing, reaching two semifinals and one final across four tournaments. He will be carrying form and momentum heading into the American hardcourt swing.

