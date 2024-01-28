Daniil Medvedev had a nightmare Sunday at the 2024 Australian Open, where he let slip a two-sets-to-none lead in the final against Jannik Sinner.

Playing against a Major final debutant in the form of Sinner, Medvedev took the opening two sets 6-3, 6-3 to move one set within reach of his second Grand Slam title and first in Melbourne.

Sinner, however, found his footing from there on, just as exhaustion caught up with the Russian. Prior to the final, Daniil Medvedev had played three five-setters, including both the quarterfinals and the semifinals, and two four-setters at Melbourne Park. Sinner, in direct contrast, had lost just one set along the way -- against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

With his opponent showing signs of breaking, the Italian stepped into gear, taking the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win his maiden Grand Slam trophy in his very first attempt.

Medvedev, meanwhile, lost his third final at the Australian Open, with his previous loss also coming from two sets up. In the final of the 2022 edition, the former World No. 1 surrendered a 2-0 lead to 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a painful loss.

Tennis fans on social media were heartbroken to see Daniil Medvedev on the receiving end of another such loss, with one Twitter user stating that it was even worse than his defeat to Nadal.

"I didn't think there's gonna be a more heartbreaking defeat after the Australian Open 2022 final happened, but here it is, 2 years later, same place, it's even worse. I'm so heartbroken," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented that if they were Daniil Medvedev, they would never touch a tennis racquet again after such a cruel loss.

"If I'm Daniil Medvedev, I'm never playing tennis again after this. I'm calling it a day. Doing something else. Never looking at a racket again. What's tennis?" the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev now 1-5 in Grand Slam finals

2024 Australian Open - Day 15

Following his defeat in the final of the 2024 Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev is now 1-5 in Grand Slam finals. His lone win came in the 2021 edition of the US Open, where he beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

He has two other losses at the US Open, one coming to Rafael Nadal in 2019 and the other to Djokovic last year. At the Australian Open, the Russian has fallen to Djokovic in 2021, Nadal in 2022, and now at the hands of Jannik Sinner.