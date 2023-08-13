"If I had as much self-confidence, I would've won Wimbledon 17 times" - Andy Roddick loses his mind over 'absolutely insane' US survey

Former American tennis player Andy Roddick thinks he would've won 17 Wimbledon titles if he had the confidence of amateur players thinking they could take a game off of professionals.

According to a US Tennis survey by Research Without Barriers, 71% of people asked believed that they could win a game against a tennis pro.

Not only that, 47% of people over the age of 55 believed so as well. Roddick, who played in three Wimbledon finals during his career and lost all three to Roger Federer, couldn't believe what he was hearing when asked about it on the Tennis Channel.

"This is insane! If I had as much self-confidence in my tennis game, as these people who were surveyed, I would've won Wimbledon 17 times. Minimum! This is absolutely insane. There is no chance," Roddick stated.

Former professional Andrea Petkovic also shared her thoughts on the survey, saying that amateurs who she plays against can't even win one point when they hit together.

"I actually like to play against amateurs, especially now that I'm retired. I hit with them, and when they hit they think 'Oh, this is easy. I can hang with the pros.' And then when we start playing points, I don't even give them a point!" Petkovic claimed.

The German was honest, saying that she is still competitive and wants to win every point, but there was also another reason for why she went hard against amateurs.

"I like to put people in their place where they belong, and your place is not one point, not one game, not with me, thank you very much, see you next time!" Petkovic explained.

Roddick was asked whether he thinks an amateur could win a point against him, at his current level, to which he responded:

"Well, I stink right now, so I don't know, we could double fault, so maybe? But a game? We went from a game, which last time I checked is four points in pretty close proximity, to a single point. That's not the same conversation."

The American went off on amateur players over the age of 55 who thought they could win a game against a professional, saying:

"Players over 55? I'm 40, I was No. 1 in the world, I can't get a game, there's no chance! This is the dumbest segment we've ever done on this show."

Andy Roddick: "Novak Djokovic's progression has been unlike anything I've seen"

Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic at the 2012 Olympics

Andy Roddick recently praised Novak Djokovic for his progression on the physical side over the years.

The now 40-year-old Roddick is one of the rare players that can say they have a positive head-to-head record against the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (5-4).

In a recent column he wrote for Betway, Roddick talked about how Djokovic has changed since the time the two played against each other.

"Novak's progression, just on the physical side, has been unlike anything I’ve seen in pro sports. When I used to match up against Djokovic – and I had a solid record against him – I wanted to keep him out there, I wanted to extend rallies. Now, that’s a surefire way to lose," Roddick stated.

The American also praised the Serb for the way he takes care of his body.

"The way that he's taken care of his body, not just from a training standpoint, but from a dietary standpoint, has left no stone unturned. He's been such a professional throughout the years," Roddick shared his thoughts.

"He took a weakness and turned it into one of the biggest strengths that we’ve seen in professional tennis. I give him so much credit for that," he added.