"If I have a permission, I'll be there; if I don't, I won't be there; it's not the end of the world" - Novak Djokovic on his US Open and Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic said that he's hopeful of playing both the US Open and Australian Open while inaugurating a tennis complex in the Bosnian town of Visoko.

Djokovic, 35, won his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating first-time Major finalist Nick Kyrgios in four sets. With the triumph, he moved to within one win of all-time men's singles Major leader Rafael Nadal (22).

However, Djokovic's participation at the upcoming US Open and the Australian Open is doubtful. The Serb is unlikely to participate at Flushing Meadows, as the US requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the country. Moreover, the US Open has ruled out seeking a medical exemption for any player.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's participation at the 2023 Australian Open is doubtful even though Australia have relaxed their entry requirements. The Serb was deported from the country earlier this year due to being unvaccinated and the controversy regarding his medical exemption. He's currently not allowed to seek an Australian visa for three years unless he appeals for the suspension to be lifted.

Speaking at the unveiling of a tennis complex in Visoko, Djokovic said that he would like people to respect his stance and won't go anywhere if he doesn't have the permission.

"I have my stance, and I am proponent always for freedom to choose what is best for you," said Djokovic. "And I respect everything and everybody, and I expect at least people to respect my decision. If I have a permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I'll not be there. It's not the end of the world."

"I want to be everywhere where I can possibly play" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Celebrates Winning Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Title

Opening up about his Australian saga earlier this year, where he was not allowed to defend his Australian Open title, Novak Djokovic dismissed popular perception that he was trying to enter the country without proper documentation.

He said that he had all the necessary papers and exemptions in place, something that was 'proven' in the court case.

"The Australian saga, for me, was not pleasant at all," said Djokovic. "Most of the people think I forced my way to Australia and tried to come in with no papers or permission or exemption, which is not true. That was actually proven in the court case."

The former World No. 1 reiterated that he wouldn't enter any country if he didn't have permission. He added that he'd like to return to Australia, where he has the best Grand Slam record, winning nine titles.

"I would never go into a country where I don't have a permission to travel," said the Serb. "I would love to come back to Australia. I love Australia. I have the best Grand Slam results in that country. So, hopefully, in January, I can be there because I want to be there."

As for his US Open participation this year, Djokovic said that he would love to be in New York and 'everywhere' where he can 'possibly play'.

"I will not go to America if I don't have the permission. I also want to be in New York. I want to be in America. I want to be everywhere where I can possibly play. I am a professional tennis player. I don't go into politics. I don't go into anything else because that doesn't interest me."

It remains to be seen how the Novak Djokovic saga will evolve in the next few weeks.

