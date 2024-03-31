Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, has criticized Elena Rybakina's coach, Stefano Vukov, for his conduct during the 2024 Miami Open final.

Last year's runner-up, Rybakina, faltered in her quest to win her maiden Miami Open title, enduring her second consecutive straight sets loss in the final. Danielle Collins delivered an impressive performance in the title clash, claiming a 7-5, 6-3 victory after a two-hour and two-minute long battle to clinch her maiden WTA 1000 title in her final year on tour.

Beyond the riveting on-court battle, Rennae Stubbs' attention was caught by Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov's conduct during the final. Stubbs was bothered by Vukov's "constantly gesturing" about the World No. 4's mistakes.

The Australian remarked that, if she were in Rybakina's shoes, she would "lose her mind" if she saw her coach behaving in that manner.

"Legit if i looked over and saw my coach constantly gesturing the things I’m doing wrong, i would LOSE MY MIND! @MiamiOpen," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Stubbs also expressed her agreement with a fan's criticism of Vukov's "astounding negativity."

"His negativity is nothing short of astounding. Does make me wonder on her level if she had someone actually uplifting. To think she’s this good with THAT going on," the fan commented.

"Yep," Stubbs replied.

This isn't the first time Stefano Vukov has come under fire for his behavior towards Elena Rybakina. The Croatian has frequently faced heat for his conduct during the Kazakh's matches, most recently being criticized for an apparent heated exchange with the 24-year-old at the 2024 Australian Open.

Elena Rybakina after Miami Open final loss: "Second year and it's a final, some consistency, so thank you so much team"

Danielle Collins defeated Elena Rybakina in the Miami Open final

Elena Rybakina maintained a positive outlook despite her loss to Danielle Collins in the Miami Open final. Speaking during the trophy presentation, the Kazakh expressed her gratitude to her coaching team for their hand in helping her reach the final of the WTA 1000 event for the second year in a row.

The World No. 4 also admitted that she and her team hadn't expected to reach the final in Miami after battling an illness that recently forced her withdrawal from the Indian Wells Open.

"Second year and it's a final, it's a great result, some consistency, so thank you so much team. We didn't expect coming here to be in the final, to be honest, but it was a great two weeks, a lot of tough matches, great battles," Rybakina said.

"And thank you so much to the fans for their support throughout these two weeks. It was really amazing and you give energy, you give fighting in all these tough matches," she added.

In closing, Elena Rybakina graciously congratulated Danielle Collins and her team for the American's remarkable triumph at the WTA 1000 event.

"Of course I want to congratulate Danielle with the great two weeks, great matches. You played here great tennis, for sure. Of course your team also," she said.

