"If I could wake up and be another tennis player for a day, I would like to be Roger Federer" - Jannik Sinner

During an interaction with Eurosport, young Italian player Jannik Sinner professed his admiration for Roger Federer, saying he would like to wake up as the 20-time champion, even for a day.

"If I could wake up and be another tennis player for a day, I would like to be Roger Federer. He can do everything. He has all the solutions in the world on the court," Sinner said.

However, he was quick to add that he's unlikely to serve and volley like Federer does, unless the situation is dire.

Sinner added that he wanted to be a more complete player that employed more shots in his arsenal.

"That's my goal more than anything else: to become a slightly different player, to become more complete. Which doesn't mean you'll see me serve and volley or just slice; but maybe, one day, in a match, if there was a need, I would like to be able to find myself in the situation of being ready, of being able to rely on such solutions as well," he added.

Sinner is in action at the Rome Masters, where he'll open his campaign for a maiden Masters 1000 title against Pedro Martinez. The 20-year-old is coming off a promising 2021 season, winning four titles. However, he has had a lukewarm 2022 campaign, making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Miami and Monte-Carlo.

"I would like to face him before he retires; I will tell my grandchildren in the mountains" - Jannik Sinner if he plays Roger Federer

Roger Federer has been out of action since Wimbledon last year after he aggravated his knee, requiring surgery. He's expected to return to action in the middle or late 2022, having confirmed his participation in the Laver Cup and Basel later in the year.

Jannik Sinner has never locked horns with Federer. However, he recently professed a desire to do so, having met the Swiss' Big 3 peers Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Saying that he would savor the moment for posterity, the 20-year-old said:

"I would like to face him before he retires; he is the only one of the Big Three that I miss; with Nadal and Djokovic I played. It would be wonderful: I will tell my grandchildren in the mountains, in front of the fireplace," the Italian said.

