"If it is more important for him not to get vaccinated and miss Grand Slams, then he has the right to do so" - Nikola Pilic on Novak Djokovic

Nikola Pilic believes Novak Djokovic is well within his rights to refuse vaccination even if it costs him a couple of Slams.

Djokovic appeared in a recent interview with the BBC where he explicitly mentioned that he would be happy to forego Grand Slams if it meant staying true to his principles. While stressing the need to protect his body, the World No. 1 also claimed that he is not an anti-vaxxer.

The Serb was deported from Australia a few weeks ago after the Australian Immigration Minister deemed that keeping Djokovic in the country could fuel anti-vax sentiments. Given the current COVID-19 restrictions in France and the United Kingdom, Novak Djokovic's participation at Roland Garros and Wimbledon seems doubtful.

Speaking to Telegraf.rs, Nikola Pilic admitted that it would be unfortunate if Djokovic were forced to skop the two upcoming Slams due to his vaccination status. But in the same breath, the Croat asserted that the 20-time Major champion has the "right" to remain unvaccinated.

"Novak has the right to have his own position. I am very sorry that such a situation came about that Novak, who has such a great career, finds himself in a situation where he does not play at Roland Garros and Wimbledon," Pilic said.

"Not to raise those cups again and lose the first position on the ATP list. If his position on the vaccine is so firm and if it is more important for him not to get vaccinated and miss the Grand Slams by the end of the year, then he has the right to do so."

Pilic also believes that Western media would be delighted to see Djokovic miss the upcoming Slams due to his vaccination status. Pilic, and several other Eastern European tennis fans, have often insinuated that Djokovic receives unnecessary hate from American and British media in particular.

"Novak is the greatest player of all time, but the Western press can hardly wait for him not to play in the biggest tournaments in the continuation of the season," he added. "I have a lot of experience in sports and I know the West and their media very well. Novak is a pebble in their shoes and they never gave him the support they gave to Federer and Nadal."

"Novak Djokovic has a specific character, a special spirit and incredible charisma" - Nikola Pilic

Novak Djokovic's goal to take the lead in the Grand Slam race has taken a massive hit in recent weeks. Not only was he denied the chance to add to his tally in Melbourne, but he also witnessed arch-rival Rafael Nadal secure a record-breaking 21st Major by winning the Australian Open.

Nadal could leave Djokovic well in his wake by the end of the year should the Serb be forced to skip the French Open and Wimbledon.

But Nikola Pilic believes that the 34-year-old will not be deterred by missing a few Slams, claiming that the Serb is made of stronger stuff.

"Novak has incredible tennis morale and terrible psychological potential, and he will be Novak Djokovic next year as well, without a doubt," Pilic said. "He has a specific character, a special spirit and incredible charisma and no one can influence him."

