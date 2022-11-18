"If you know you're an unsophisticated investor why would you dump millions into anything?" - Tennis fans defend Naomi Osaka after investors sue her following FTX bankruptcy

Naomi Osaka, who has had an utterly forgettable season, appears to be on the defensive off the court as well after being named in a class-action lawsuit that seeks to sue several high-profile celebrities who were involved in promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the Bahamas-based exchange who has now resigned as CEO following revelations that the company was involved in a trading scandal, has been sued along with American quarterback Tom Brady, MLB star David Ortiz, and Osaka, among others.

Stephanie Murray @stephanie_murr Here's everyone named in the FTX class action suit. Big names include Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Kevin O'Leary, David Ortiz, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Shaquille O'Neal, Naomi Osaka, Larry David and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

Osaka, who had an equity stake in FTX and received compensation in the form of cryptocurrency, also suffered losses as a result of the company going bankrupt.

Tennis fans have reacted to the news by questioning how promoters can be held liable for the failure or misdeeds of a company.

"I have to be missing something. Why would the brand ambassadors for a product or service be liable for a failure of that product or service? They would have to have inside knowledge of the company’s financials otherwise this will be tossed," one fan wrote on Twitter.

One fan questioned why "unsophisticated" investors would put so much money into anything.

"If you know you're an unsophisticated investor why would you dump millions into anything?" the user asked.

Another fan recalled how a Naomi Osaka ad attempted to put a "feminist spin" on cryptocurrency investing.

"the "glitzy" naomi osaka ad apparently put a feminist spin on investing with crypto through FTX & making it "accessible." she says “they thought they made the rules for us. they thought they could control us. they were wrong," their tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Bad form, heckling, and injury - Naomi Osaka's utterly forgettable 2022 season

The only bright spot in the midst of a bleak season - Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka failed to win a Grand Slam for the first time since 2017 as poor form, injury and mental health issues hampered her progress in 2022. A third-round loss at the 2022 Australian Open was followed by an unsavory incident at Indian Wells where the Japanese player burst into tears after being flustered by a heckler.

The four-time Grand Slam champion did, however, show her class by storming back to reach the final of the Miami Open before going down to a rampaging Iga Swiatek.

An early exit at Madrid was followed by a withdrawal from the Italian Open on account of an Achilles injury.

The 25-year-old failed to progress beyond the opening round at Roland Garros before going down to Coco Gauff in the Silicon Valley Classic.

The string of disappointments continued with first-round losses at the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Masters, and the US Open.

Naomi Osaka's fortunes failed to change at home as she was forced to pull out ahead of her second-round match at the Japan Open after complaining of abdominal pain.

