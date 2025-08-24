"If Monica Seles helps Novak Djokovic to get to 25, it would be iconic" - Fans wildly speculate after Serb drops massive hint about new coach

Novak Djokovic has dropped a massive hint about appointing a new coach. Speculation suggests that the Serb has plans of collaborating with Monica Seles, the Serbian-American tennis legend who won nine Major titles during her playing days. Unsurprisingly, fans poured in with a myriad of reactions to the former ATP No. 1's sensational hint.Djokovic, 38, is currently in New York preparing for his campaign at the 2025 US Open. Here, in an interaction with Serbian journalists, the 24-time Slam champion said:&quot;I'm laughing because it's as if you read my mind, but I can't tell you anything. I was shaking things up a bit, talking, we'll see, you'll be informed. We'll see, these are some initial talks, it's more of an emotional aspect than a long-term collaboration. It would mean a lot to me. I think you know who it is, but come on, I'm not going to say names now, so as not to do it too soon. If it even comes to that... We've had some interesting talks.&quot;Several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) voiced their takes on Novak Djokovic potentially being coached by Monica Seles.&quot;To me she is genuinely the greatest of all time from either gender,the scenes if she helps in any way to get him to 25 would be absolutely iconic ❤️,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;GOAT female player so makes some sense,&quot; commented another.&quot;I feel like he's got to the point now where he can truly afford to just try new things and see if they work. Zero pressure, just operating completely on vibes. Love it,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;He's just completing side quests now,&quot; stated one.&quot;I might cry. 😍,&quot; another added.&quot;Monica Seles was one of my childhood idols&quot; - Novak Djokovic at Australian Open 2024Novak Djokovic during a press conference at the 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)With his 2024 Australian Open quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten run at the hardcourt Major to 33 matches, equaling Monica Seles' record from the 1990s. At a press conference following his victory over the American, the Serb was asked about his thoughts on matching Seles' feat. Here, he laid bare his admiration for the Serbian-American, saying:&quot;Monica was definitely one of my childhood idols and heroes, and I looked up to her very much.&quot;He went on to recall the nervousness he experienced before meeting Seles for the first time.&quot;When I got a chance to meet with her first time … I was very nervous. Obviously she speaks our language because she was born in Serbia but spent most of her life, as she's doing now, in the United States,&quot; he added.Only time will tell if Djokovic and Seles come together for a short-term collaboration. Currently, the Serb is preparing for the 2025 US Open without coach Dusan Vemic by his side. Vemic featured prominently in the former No. 1's box at this year's French Open and Wimbledon. The Serb finished as a semifinalist at both Majors, and is set to kickstart his campaign at Flushing Meadows this year with a first-round match against home hope Learner Tien.