"If Novak Djokovic's visa was not approved, he would never have been allowed to board a flight, this is not right" - Greg Rusedski

Greg Rusedski recently offered his opinion on Novak Djokovic's controversial visa saga that's dominated the build-up to the 2022 Australian Open. Rusedski feels the treatment meted out to the 20-time Major winner was simply "not right."

Djokovic flew to Melbourne with a medical exemption granted by Tennis Australia and the Victorian government, but was detained by the Border Force upon his arrival as he didn't have "acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated."

Djokovic's visa was revoked by the Australian government, following which his lawyers took the matter to court. The verdict came out in his favor on Monday, but Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to exercise his "personal power" to cancel the Serb's visa once again, on "the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

Against that background, Rusedski took to Twitter to express his views on the situation. The Brit hinted that Djokovic had been made a scapegoat by Australian authorities ever since he set foot in Melbourne. According to Rusedski, the Serb would never have flown to Melbourne in the first place if his visa had not been approved by the Australian government.

"The simple facts of Novak Case," Rusedski wrote in his tweet. "Visa approved by Australia. Australian Judge upheld visa in court of law. Government wants him out. If Novak's visa was not approved, he would never have been allowed to board a flight to Australia. Explain why he received a visa then? This is not right!"

Tennis Twitter divided over whether Novak Djokovic's visa should've been canceled

Many of Greg Rusedski's followers claimed that Border Force officials were well within their rights to detain Djokovic, as he was unvaccinated and his travel documents had incorrect information regarding his whereabouts in the 14 days before his arrival in Australia.

"His documentation was inaccurate. If he is so determined to get to 21 Slams, then he should get vaccinated rather than this mess he is in. Whatever happens this year, next year Tennis Australia will make sure that entry is only dependant on vaccination status," one fan said.

Another Twitter user asserted that the Serb wouldn't have made the trip to the country if the federal government hadn't greenlit his application in the first place, before claiming the World No. 1 was the victim of a political game.

"His exemption was approved by the government. He has a letter from them. Judge Kelly said in his first hearing that Novak has provided everything the government asked for. This is all politics now even a bind man can see that."

Stuart Fraser, a correspondent for The Times, pointed out that vaccination status was not part of the visa application process initially.

Djokovic is currently in detention ahead of his second visa hearing on Sunday. If the Serb does not have his visa reinstated, he will not be allowed to compete at the Australian Open and he could be barred from the country for three years.

