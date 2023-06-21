"If Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon, he will be the greatest grasscourt player of all time"- Former Serena Williams' coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci opined that Novak Djokovic would establish himself as the greatest grasscourt player of all time if he wins this year's Wimbledon.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year and will be a heavy favorite to win the grass-court Major. If the Serb wins the tournament, he will equal Roger Federer's all-time record of eight Wimbledon titles.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rick Macci said that the Serb would surpass the Swiss as the best grasscourt player of all time if he won Wimbledon. He also said that among the big three, Roger Federer looked the best, Rafael Nadal ground the best but Djokovic was the best overall.

"Absolutely. If you win more grasscourt titles than anybody you definitely have something more than everybody else, the proofs and of putting, but his verse utility and how many Australians he won, you know, and then the French, you know, and the US open," Macci said.

"But yeah if he wins he's the greatest grasscourt player of all time, the way he can defend but it's his movement, the movement is the wild card, you know, better. As I tell everybody, Federer looked the best, Rafa ground the best but Djoker is the best. If he wins this tournament, he's gonna go down as the greatest grasscourt player of all time and he's not done yet," he added.

Macci also pointed out that Djokovic did not play some of the younger players because he could not compete in tournaments due to the vaccine mandates, further stressing that he would become the best-ever player on grass if he won Wimbledon.

"And remember, he didn't play a few of these grand slams because of the pandemic because of the vaccine mandates. So if he wins this one, yeah you can mail it in. He is the best," Macci said.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner favorites to win Wimbledon according to Former Serena Williams coach Rick Macci

Novak Djokovic in action against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

Rick Macci claimed a few days back that Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were the favorites to win Wimbledon. Macci said that the Italian was very good on grass and moved 'correctly' on the surface.

"Fasten seat belt for WIMBY. Look for @Janniksin @DjokerNole to be the favorites. Sinner is very good on grass moves correctly on this surface and has been mowing the grass every day since the FRENCH," Macci tweeted.

Djokovic is not scheduled to compete in any of the grass-court tournaments next week and will straightaway take part in Wimbledon.

