The 2023 Wimbledon Championship is right around the corner and Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are the two names mentioned by Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci as favorites for the title.

Djokovic will enter the 2023 grasscourt Major as the top favorite to win the title. The Serb has won the tournament a staggering seven times in his career and is currently the four-time defending champion.

However, apart from the World No. 1, Rick Macci believes Jannik Sinner will make a compelling case at Wimbledon this year.

"Fasten seat belt for WIMBY. look for Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic to be the favorites," Rick Macci said in a tweet.

The American tennis coach stated that Sinner is a greater mover on grass and has been preparing himself for the coveted Grand Slam ever since his early exit against Daniel Altmaier in the second round of the 2023 French Open.

Sinner is very good on grass moves correctly on this surface and has been mowing the grass every day since the FRENCH,” Macci said about Jannik Sinner.

Jannik Sinner has had a noteworthy season so far. He has made three tournament finals, including the ATP 500 in Rotterdam and Masters 1000 in Miami. He has lifted one title at the ATP 250 in Montpellier. The 21-year-old has additionally featured in the semifinals of the Masters 1000s in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championship will mark Jannik Sinner’s third main draw appearance at the event. The World No. 9 made his final 128 debut in 2021 but crashed out in the opening round. However, the Italian found his feet in the 2022 edition and made it as far as the quarterfinals.

Sinner dismissed Mikael Ymer, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, and former semifinalist John Isner before getting the better of his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Sinner then proved to be Novak Djokovic’s toughest test as he dominated the Serb in the opening two sets of their quarterfinal clash. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, however, pulled off a stunning comeback victory in the following three sets to put an end to Jannik Sinner's campaign 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

"Gives me a lot of confidence" – Novak Djokovic on contesting Wimbledon 2023 as the four-time defending champion

The Serb at Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is riding high after clinching the first two Slam trophies of the 2023 season. The Serb now has a 100 percent success rate in the last three Grand Slams he has contested – the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, the 2023 Australian Open, and most recently, the 2023 French Open.

At the French Open, the 36-year-old surpassed his arch-rival Rafael Nadal to become the man with the most Grand Slam titles – 23. He also equaled Serena Williams’ Open Era record in the process.

Djokovic is halfway through a calendar year Grand Slam. This is the third time he finds himself in the position.

While the Serb failed in his previous two attempts in 2016 and 2021, he stated that he is looking forward to crossing the finish line this time around.

“I’d like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb,” he said in conversation with Tennis Channel.

Djokovic, however, expressed that he is confident going into the grasscourt Slam, given his perfect record at the SW19 since 2018.

“The fact that I won the last four Wimbledons gives me a lot of confidence and I look forward to that. I really do. I love playing there, that's the dream tournament, always has been for me,” Djokovic said.

