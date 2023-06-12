Not long after winning his record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Novak Djokovic has set his sights firmly on achieving another historic feat - the Calendar Slam.

Djokovic reigned supreme at the 2023 Roland Garros, defeating Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, June 11, to clinch his third Parisian title. It saw him equal Serena Williams (23) for the most Majors won in the Open Era.

The Serbian has made his mark on the ATP tour since making his professional debut in 2003. He has won 94 ATP singles titles, a joint-record six ATP Finals, and a record 38 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

While Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have broken or set several records over the last two decades, one of the few elusive ones has been the Calendar Slam - winning all four Majors in a year.

The only male player to achieve this was Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic came close to putting his name next to Laver's when he won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon Championships in 2021 before losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

In an interview after his Paris Major triumph, Djokovic expressed his desire to have another go at the Calendar Slam.

“I’d like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb. The fact that I won the last four Wimbledons gives me a lot of confidence and I look forward to that. I really do. I love playing there, that's the dream tournament, always has been for me,” he said, speaking on Tennis Channel.

“If that happens, I'd love to get a chance to go for another chance at the history in New York,” he added. “I missed the history couple [of] years ago in the last match, with [Daniil] Medvedev. But I felt the love from New Yorkers, from all the people who were there. I was actually blown away with emotions of what they've brought to me on that day, on the court. So I can't wait to go back and play in New York.”

Djokovic spoke about the power of visualization in his victory speech on Court Philippe-Chatrier and repeated the phrase as he turns his attention to the second half of the 2023 season.

“[Believe it, created] and achieve it,” he said emphatically.

Novak Djokovic increases lead over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in 'Big Titles' list

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The four 'Big Titles' on offer in tennis are the Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000s, and Olympic gold. In a combined career list of these trophies, Novak Djokovic has extended his lead over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic has won a total of 67 Big Titles - 23 Majors, six ATP Finals, and 38 Masters 1000s. Nadal has 59 to his name, with 22 Slams, 36 Masters 1000s, and one Olympic gold. The now-retired Federer has won 20 Majors, six ATP Finals, and 28 Masters 1000s, for a combined 54 titles.

Djokovic has won these titles at the fastest rate too. The Serbian has won a title for every 3.2 events (67/213) he has participated in. On the other hand, Nadal's win rate stands at 3.5 (59/208) and Federer's at 4.4 (54/240).

