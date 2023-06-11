While basking in the glory of a 23rd Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic took time to send a message of hope to the younger generation.

Djokovic defeated Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday, June 11, to claim his third title in Paris. With it, he also won a record 23rd Major, drawing him level with Serena Williams on top of the all-time Open Era list.

With his Parisian triumph, the Serbian became the first man to win all four Majors at least thrice. He will also regain the World No. 1 ranking next week.

In his speech post-match, Djokovic stated that he'd like to inspire the next generation, including his son Stefan and daughter Tara who were present on Court Philippe-Chatrier to cheer for him, by sharing how he's worked towards his success.

"I would like to use the moment, I would like to say a few more things, please. My kids are here and I always try to convey some values, some messages, something that they can learn from, something that they can draw some inspiration. And I really hope, judging by their smile, I think they're enjoying it," he said.

Djokovic called on the young minds of today to visualize their future, just as he did as a seven-year-old kid growing up in Serbia.

"I would just like to send a message to every young person out there, whatever you’re pursuing in the world, whether it's tennis, sports, or anything else. I was a seven-year-old dreaming that I could win Wimbledon and become number one in the world one day," he said.

"One thing is for sure. I feel that I had the power to create my own destiny," he added. "I tried to visualize every single thing in my life. Not only believe it but really feel it with every cell in my body."

The 36-year-old urged the budding generation to ignore the past, not worry about the future and focus on making the most of the present.

"And I just want to send a message out there to every young person: ‘Be in the present moment. Forget about what happened in the past, future is something that is just going to happen. But if you want a better future you create it, take the means in your hands, believe it, create it’," he expressed.

"For something to become reality, one first has to picture it" - Novak Djokovic on the power of visualization and his belief system

Novak Djokovic is the oldest French Open champion.

Novak Djokovic has always stressed on the importance of visualization in his success. After his 2023 French Open semifinal win against Carlos Alcaraz, he spoke about the importance of imagination and turning to 'angels for protection'.

“Visualisation is an integral part of my preparation before every match: every season, for that matter. For something to become reality, one first has to picture it in one’s mind, to see it happening. I’ve experienced it so many times in my life: visualization is just another confirmation of how powerful we are as human beings, but it needs to be worked on,” he said.

“Of course, God is always there, you need to pray, and to pray to angels for protection and help in some moments when you need a bit of luck,” he added.

Eleven of Djokovic's 23 Grand Slam titles have come in his 30s, more than any other player in that age bracket. With the Wimbledon Championships around the corner, he could soon visualize, and work towards, equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors.

