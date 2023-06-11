Novak Djokovic has expressed his delight at winning a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Djokovic overcame a sticky start to beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the 2023 Roland Garros final on Sunday, June 11. He weathered Ruud's strong start to the game to emerge victorious in three hours and 13 minutes on Court-Philippe Chatrier.

With the win, the Serbian goes past Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Majors and draws level with Serena Williams on 23 — which is an Open Era record.

In his speech during the post-match trophy presentation, Djokovic stated that he felt incredible at having won 23 Grand Slam titles.

“Obviously, Grand Slam is a Grand Slam. Four biggest tournaments that we have in the history of our sports and every single player dreams of being in this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times Grand Slams. It's an incredible incredible feeling.”

The 36-year-old also said that the French Open has been the hardest tournament for him to win in his career, for a multitude of reasons. This, he stated, made his victory all the more special.

“It's not a coincidence that I've won 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris because this tournament is very much the hardest tournament to win for me all my career. Lots of reasons, on court and off court. And I have to say that I am very proud and happy to be here on this very special court,” he expressed.

“You've been one of the most consistent players in the world” - Novak Djokovic praises Casper Ruud for his tennis and personality

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open.

Casper Ruud has been on the precipice of greatness for a while now. He has competed in three Grand Slam finals but failed to emerge victorious in all three. For the second year in a row, he has finished as the runner-up at the French Open, after losing to Rafael Nadal in the summit clash last year.

In the space of 12 months, Ruud has had the front seat to record-breaking wins — from Nadal's 14th French Open and 22nd Slam title in 2022 to Djokovic's 23rd Major now.

Djokovic reserved special mention for Ruud, praising him for both his tennis abilities and his personality.

“You are one of the best persons on the tour, best personalities. People around the tour, player, coaches, everybody respects you, appreciate you, loves you and it's with a great reason,” he said.

“I'm sorry for the result today,” he added. “You've had an incredible couple of years here, finals last year, finals this year. And you've been one of the most consistent players in the world for the last couple of years. You played I think three or four Grand Slams out of five, six last Grand Slams that you played. It speaks about your quality of tennis and your consistency and I wish you really all the best.”

The 36-year-old Serbian then wished him well in his career before cheekily stating that Ruud was allowed to win a Grand Slam title whenever he made an early exit from the tournament.

“I wish you to win against anybody except me when you play me. If I lose earlier in a Grand Slam, you can win it, no problem,” he said, with a laugh.

Novak Djokovic's 2023 French Open victory will see him replace Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 1 when the ATP rankings refresh on Monday, June 12.

