"If he plays a match against the current World No. 1, I believe he will win easily" - Tennis fans rejoice at Novak Djokovic's win at the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic's fans have reacted with joy to his win at the Tel Aviv Open on Thursday. The former World No. 1 was playing his first competitive match since winning his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

According to one Twitter user, Djokovic is "clearly" the best player in the world and would "win easily" against current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz if they were to meet.

"Currently, Novak is clearly the best player in the world. I hope he shows it to everyone next week in Kazakhstan. And if he plays a match against the current world number one, I believe he will win easily," the user tweeted.

Another user marveled at Djokovic's "ruthless" performance.

"Pretty ruthless," they wrote.

One user urged the tennis community to give the Serb the "credit he's due."

"Now give him the credit he's due; please support our man from now on; he is the very best as a player and as a person and truly deserves the best," they tweeted.

Another fan was full of praise for the 21-time Grand Slam champion's "marvelous performance."

"What a marvelous performance! You played so amazingly like you didn't have a forced pause of 2 months! You trained hard and you are in a great shape, but playing competitive matches is a different beast! You proved one more time that you can beat any obstacle!" they wrote.

"I'm really, really happy to be here and to perform here in front of you, so thank you for your support" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Novak Djokovic dominated his tournament opener against Spain's Pablo Andujar, winning 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. He will take on Canada's Vasek Pospisil on Friday.

Speaking in the on-court interview after the match, Djokovic praised the "fantastic atmosphere" and thanked the "passionate" crowd for their support.

"Fantastic atmosphere here tonight, thank you very much, I like the court, it's very intimate and it's very loud," Djokovic said. "The crowd here is very passionate about the sport, about tennis and I'm really, really happy to be here and to perform here in front of you, so thank you for your support."

