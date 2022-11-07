"If this were Rafa, I don't even have to say it" - Rafael Nadal fans hit out at Novak Djokovic over consumption of mystery drink at Paris Masters

Fans of Rafael Nadal have hit out at Novak Djokovic after his team was seen engaging in suspicious behavior at the recently concluded Paris Masters.

2021 Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic was unsuccessful in defending his title, coming up short in the final hurdle against teenager Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 5-7. The Serb reached the final with a semifinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in a contest of close margins of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

However, in a fan video during the semifinal encounter, the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team was captured hiding while mixing a drink for the athlete. Speculation has been rife ever since, questioning the contents of the drink and the overall secrecy.

The incident especially bothered fans of Rafael Nadal - who has faced accusations of doping from fans of Novak Djokovic. Although allegations about neither of the athletes are likely to hold true, fans voiced their opinions about the difference in scrutiny.

Rafael Nadal fans claimed that, had it been Nadal’s team, the Spaniard would have received a lot more criticism.

"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, all tennis world would tear him apart. Looks like the ‘establishment’ is working in favour of Djokovic after all. He doesn’t have to answer to this suspicious behaviour," one fan said.

Another fan expressed that, unlike Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has always been open and honest about any treatment or consumption.

"Exactly right!! Rafa is open and honest when asked about it too. Novak refuses to talk about it. It’s such a dodgy look," the fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Joyce Franco FEDAL🇨🇭🇪🇦 @SantJordao @Nina201710 @Olly_Tennis_ Just imagine if it was Rafa's team? Just imagine... MF would be screaming to the whole world that Rafa would be doing something illegal... That's why I abhor it when I see Rafan posting and talking about Rafole bromance... There isn't even 1 Novak fan who truly respects Rafa. @Nina201710 @Olly_Tennis_ Just imagine if it was Rafa's team? Just imagine... MF would be screaming to the whole world that Rafa would be doing something illegal... That's why I abhor it when I see Rafan posting and talking about Rafole bromance... There isn't even 1 Novak fan who truly respects Rafa.

ً @alovehold @shannonbellis82 @JTTWtwns @globaliteman @DamianReilly No clue what you are even trying to say. But Rafa has always been very transparent. He’s detailed exactly what treatment he’s gotten for his foot problems. He’s even asked WADA to release his test results. When Novak is asked what he takes during matches he has NEVER answered @shannonbellis82 @JTTWtwns @globaliteman @DamianReilly No clue what you are even trying to say. But Rafa has always been very transparent. He’s detailed exactly what treatment he’s gotten for his foot problems. He’s even asked WADA to release his test results. When Novak is asked what he takes during matches he has NEVER answered

mary wrack- auld grumpy outspoken wumman💛💙💛 @Myrtle4441 @BrianSuttererMD I have no idea what they’re doing that has to be hidden. I do know for sure if it was Rafa especially or almost anyone else the calls on here for an investigation would be daily, disgusting and vile. However it’s Novak and they’re making up an ordinary everyday sports drink🙄🙄🤷🏻‍♀️ @BrianSuttererMD I have no idea what they’re doing that has to be hidden. I do know for sure if it was Rafa especially or almost anyone else the calls on here for an investigation would be daily, disgusting and vile. However it’s Novak and they’re making up an ordinary everyday sports drink🙄🙄🤷🏻‍♀️

Chevalier de Cicakistan (Keri)🎾🇺🇦 @RafalutionXXII Damian Reilly @DamianReilly Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. https://t.co/xoJHBLmTzA Magic rocks and stones being ground in real time to add to an all mineral dietary supplement. Hmmm, If this were Rafa… I don’t even have to say it. twitter.com/damianreilly/s… Magic rocks and stones being ground in real time to add to an all mineral dietary supplement. Hmmm, If this were Rafa… I don’t even have to say it. twitter.com/damianreilly/s… https://t.co/jTAuFlrOW4

FiOwen @fi_owen @_rafalewis The cult would be rabid if this was Rafa. Why doesn’t it come out on court with Djoker, like every other drink? Often, he sends it back to the team after he has had it as well. Why not just put it with the other empty drink bottles?? @_rafalewis The cult would be rabid if this was Rafa. Why doesn’t it come out on court with Djoker, like every other drink? Often, he sends it back to the team after he has had it as well. Why not just put it with the other empty drink bottles??

Natalie Smith @missbasson always attacking Rafa. @_rafalewis I also dont believe Novak is doing anything illegal. Just love the guy as a member of the big 3 but this is mostly for his fans manalways attacking Rafa. @_rafalewis I also dont believe Novak is doing anything illegal. Just love the guy as a member of the big 3 but this is mostly for his fans man😂😂😂always attacking Rafa.

F r a n 🇪🇸 @_rafalewis I wanna be clear, I DO NOT think this is them doping his drink but since I am forced to read insults and allegations of doping against Nadal on the base of absolutely fucking nothing I’d love to know people’s view on this. I wanna be clear, I DO NOT think this is them doping his drink but since I am forced to read insults and allegations of doping against Nadal on the base of absolutely fucking nothing I’d love to know people’s view on this.

9-7 in the 5th @97InThe5th



Now imagine that's Nadal's box and everybody looks worried because someone's filming so a guy is told to turn to block view, another one leans back, etc...



THE AMOUNT OF CRAP YOU'D BE TALKING, HYPOCRITE @bishalc004 a DJOKOVIC FAN accusing others of conspiracy theorists 🤣Now imagine that's Nadal's box and everybody looks worried because someone's filming so a guy is told to turn to block view, another one leans back, etc...THE AMOUNT OF CRAP YOU'D BE TALKING, HYPOCRITE @bishalc004 a DJOKOVIC FAN accusing others of conspiracy theorists 🤣Now imagine that's Nadal's box and everybody looks worried because someone's filming so a guy is told to turn to block view, another one leans back, etc...THE AMOUNT OF CRAP YOU'D BE TALKING, HYPOCRITE 😂

Gisa @Gisa29145505 @SaphireTennis @CaspianPevensie @FIRenegade @DamianReilly Why Djokovic fans keep accusing Nadal of doping? If Rafa is doping Novak is also 100% doping @SaphireTennis @CaspianPevensie @FIRenegade @DamianReilly Why Djokovic fans keep accusing Nadal of doping? If Rafa is doping Novak is also 100% doping

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to feature in season-ending ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal is yet to win the ATP Finals title, while Novak Djokovic has won it five times

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are included in the Top-8 players who are set to contest the prestigious ATP Finals title in Turin from November 13-20.

World No. 2 Nadal will be the top seed in the tournament in view of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's pulling out of the event after facing an abdominal injury during his run at the Paris Masters.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, who scored a spot in the line-up owing to his Wimbledon triumph and Top-20 finish, is currently placed seventh - ahead of new entrant Taylor Fritz. The American, who was previously the first alternate at the Finals, was awarded the berth after Alcaraz's withdrawal.

The tournament will also feature Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Andrey Rublev, and newly crowned Paris Masters champion Holger Rune will now be the first alternate at the ATP Finals.

