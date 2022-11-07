"If this were Rafa, I don't even have to say it" - Rafael Nadal fans hit out at Novak Djokovic over consumption of mystery drink at Paris Masters

Fans of Rafael Nadal have hit out at Novak Djokovic after his team was seen engaging in suspicious behavior at the recently concluded Paris Masters.
2021 Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic was unsuccessful in defending his title, coming up short in the final hurdle against teenager Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 5-7. The Serb reached the final with a semifinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in a contest of close margins of 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4).
However, in a fan video during the semifinal encounter, the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team was captured hiding while mixing a drink for the athlete. Speculation has been rife ever since, questioning the contents of the drink and the overall secrecy.
The incident especially bothered fans of Rafael Nadal - who has faced accusations of doping from fans of Novak Djokovic. Although allegations about neither of the athletes are likely to hold true, fans voiced their opinions about the difference in scrutiny.
Rafael Nadal fans claimed that, had it been Nadal’s team, the Spaniard would have received a lot more criticism.
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, all tennis world would tear him apart. Looks like the ‘establishment’ is working in favour of Djokovic after all. He doesn’t have to answer to this suspicious behaviour," one fan said.
Another fan expressed that, unlike Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has always been open and honest about any treatment or consumption.
"Exactly right!! Rafa is open and honest when asked about it too. Novak refuses to talk about it. It’s such a dodgy look," the fan commented.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to feature in season-ending ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are included in the Top-8 players who are set to contest the prestigious ATP Finals title in Turin from November 13-20.
World No. 2 Nadal will be the top seed in the tournament in view of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's pulling out of the event after facing an abdominal injury during his run at the Paris Masters.
Meanwhile, Djokovic, who scored a spot in the line-up owing to his Wimbledon triumph and Top-20 finish, is currently placed seventh - ahead of new entrant Taylor Fritz. The American, who was previously the first alternate at the Finals, was awarded the berth after Alcaraz's withdrawal.
The tournament will also feature Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Andrey Rublev, and newly crowned Paris Masters champion Holger Rune will now be the first alternate at the ATP Finals.