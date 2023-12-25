"If Rafael Nadal was playing paddle tennis at Roland Garros, you would say he's the favourite" - Tim Henman

Tim Henman believes that Rafael Nadal's dominance at the French Open has established him as the perennial front-runner at the Grand Slam.

After being sidelined for almost the entire 2023 season due to injury, Nadal will make his long-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International in January, in the lead-up to the Australian Open. However, given his record 14 French Open titles, it is his impending campaign at the claycourt Major that has piqued the most interest in the tennis community.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Tim Henman looked ahead to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's Roland Garros campaign, referring to him as the automatic favorite at the Major.

"I think when you put Rafa Nadal and Roland Garros in the same sentence, Rafa's just the favourite. If he was playing paddle tennis and you said, ‘Oh, where is it?’ They'd say it's at Roland Garros and you would say Rafa's the favourite," he said.

Henman also emphasized Nadal's unparalleled prowess on clay, with the best-of-five format at the French Open further enhancing his advantage and making him even more difficult to defeat.

"You could make a case for the Grand Slams with the best of five. He's so difficult to beat on clay, first and foremost. But then when you've got to win three sets, not just two sets, so few people have been able to do it," he said.

Henman then speculated whether the best-of-three format at the 2024 Paris Olympics might better suit the Spaniard's recovery. Nevertheless, the Brit acknowledged the immense confidence boost the former World No. 1 would receive by simply walking into the French Open. Henman said it would only increase his desire to complete the double in Paris next year.

"You wonder whether in the Olympics because it's best of three, then it takes a little bit less out of him, whether that aids his recovery. But look, with his record, and I'm sure the confidence that he gains when he walks through the gates at Roland Garros, he's going to want to be at the Grand Slam and at the Olympics, and I'd love to see him win one of those or both of those. It would be an incredible story," he added.

Rafael Nadal last won the French Open in 2022

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

Following his exceptional triumph at the 2022 Australian Open, Rafael Nadal clinched his record 14th title at the French Open, marking his 22nd Grand Slam title. This positioned him ahead in the Slam race until Novak Djokovic's outstanding performance during the 2023 season.

The Spaniard commenced his campaign with a commanding 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Jordan Thompson. He continued his dominant run, advancing to the fourth round with straight-set victories against Corentin Moutet and Botic van de Zandschulp.

The former World No. 1 faced his first real challenge against Felix Auger-Aliassime, narrowly edging past the Canadian to secure a hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Nadal then took on Djokovic in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash, defeating the Serb in four sets in their most recent encounter to date. The Spaniard progressed to the final after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire mid-match due to an ankle injury.

Rafael Nadal triumphed over Casper Ruud in the summit clash with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory, further solidifying his legacy at the French Open.

