"If Roger Federer is telling you to do something, there is no chance I'm not going to do it" - Cameron Norrie jokes about being coached by the Swiss maestro at the Laver Cup

Cameron Norrie shed some light on having the great Roger Federer on the sidelines and giving him tips during his match at the Laver Cup.

The 27-year-old, playing in his maiden Laver Cup, lost to Taylor Fritz after giving the American a tough fight. The Brit lost 6-1, 4-6, [10-8] in the second match of the event on Day 2.

Soon after the match, at his post-match press conference, Norrie spoke about how he would never dare not take Federer's advice in his life. He said this on the account of the former World No. 1 looking at him and smiling despite the former not hitting a volley perfectly.

"I actually served/volley and I had the play and I just didn't quite execute the volley. I looked over at him and he was laughing and smiling," Norrie said. "He was happy that I actually did it. If Roger Federer is telling you to do something, there is no chance I'm not going to do it, especially out there playing for Team Europe."

Norrie also added that it was very cool to have countryman Murray's support throughout the match.

"Yeah, especially having Andy there, and Andy was there from the whole match," Norrie said. "That was very cool having his support. They were all behind me and all into it, so it was a fun match."

Cameron Norrie further revealed that he had an idea of what might happen when he was called up to be the second alternate at the Laver Cup, which eventually led to him entering the line-up for Team Europe after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal after Day 1.

"Yeah, I knew obviously what was going on in his current situation, especially with Roger and Rafa, so I knew there was a good chance," Norrie said.

The Brit went on to state that he was very grateful to be a part of such a group which included the Big-4, remarking that he considered it a great honor to be in their midst at this point in his career.

"Yeah, first of all, I was just honored to be a part of this team, and I felt like I really deserved to be a part of this team and earned it from what I have done in the last two years and to be among these guys," Cameron Norrie said. "It was a huge honor to get the call and the selection, so I was just really happy to be a part of it. I really enjoyed it last year, as well."

"Yeah, it was pretty crazy, honestly. I really enjoyed it" - Cameron Norrie on his maiden Laver Cup experience

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

Cameron Norrie reflected on his Laver Cup debut match, a loss against Taylor Fritz of the USA. Norrie was called up to replace Nadal, who withdrew earlier citing personal reasons.

Following his encounter with Fritz, Cameron Norrie spoke about his experience of swinging his racquet at such a prestigious tournament, especially in front of such legends of the game, noting that he had a lot of fun despite the end result.

"Yeah, it was pretty crazy, honestly. I really enjoyed it. It was a shame I came out pretty flat and, yeah, but credits to Taylor. He started well. He was hitting the ball huge. Very special to be a part of this team specifically, and this group of guys have been wonderful off the court, on the court," Cameron Norrie said.

