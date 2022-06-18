"If you saw Roger Federer as a youngster, back then he was maybe 40 times worse than I was, so I think I have plenty of time to get an even better image" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune has earned a reputation for being one of the most promising youngsters on the ATP tour at the moment, with some stunning victories in recent times. But at the same time, the Dane also has his fair share of detractors who do not enjoy his attitude on the court.

The number of those critics has only increased this year, mainly thanks to the way his quarterfinal clash against Casper Ruud at the French Open unfolded. At one point, Rune ended up yelling at his mother to leave the stadium, and also snubbed Ruud at the end during the handshake, earning him a lot of criticism.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Rune-Ruud Gate in 8 points:



1) Rune is nervous, asks for help to his corner, then his mother to leave

2) Rune celebrates Ruud's errors

3) Very cold handshake, Ruud is disappointed

4) On social media, Rune said Ruud is a rude guy and screamed 'JAAAAA' to his face after the match Rune-Ruud Gate in 8 points:1) Rune is nervous, asks for help to his corner, then his mother to leave2) Rune celebrates Ruud's errors3) Very cold handshake, Ruud is disappointed4) On social media, Rune said Ruud is a rude guy and screamed 'JAAAAA' to his face after the match https://t.co/ZVHrNb827N

Speaking in a recent interview with Ekstra Bladet, however, the World No. 28 defended his actions, saying that it is not out of the ordinary for a player as young as himself to behave on the court in such a manner. The teenager brought up the universally-loved Roger Federer to prove his point, remarking that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was much worse behaved than him at the same age.

Adam_Addicott @AdamAddicott This Rune-Ruud thing is not going away:-

- Ruud's father said the allegations are a lie

- Now Rune's mother has accused Ruud's father of lying to the press and says he wasn't there during the incident. This Rune-Ruud thing is not going away:-- Ruud's father said the allegations are a lie- Now Rune's mother has accused Ruud's father of lying to the press and says he wasn't there during the incident.

Now that the Swiss has managed to make amends and transform himself into a fan favorite, though, Rune sees no reason why he cannot do the same in the years to come.

"If you saw Roger Federer as a youngster, back then he was maybe 40 times worse than I was - and he is one of the most beloved tennis players on the tour, so I think I have plenty of time to get an even better image," Holger Rune said.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis Holger Rune se prepara para ¿Qué tal el camino Roger Federer?Holger Rune se prepara para #Halle y posó junto al cartel que homenajea a su ídolo. 🤩 ¿Qué tal el camino Roger Federer? 🇩🇰 Holger Rune se prepara para #Halle y posó junto al cartel que homenajea a su ídolo. 🤩🔝 https://t.co/RPHcWMUe5K

The Dane went on to admit that he did sometimes end up showing too much passion on the tennis court. He hopes to dial it down a little in the future, adding that he will try his best to bring only the positive aspects of his personality out in the open hereafter.

"I have an extreme passion for this sport, and sometimes I show it too much. But I'm 19, I'm still young, and I work every day to bring out only the positive in my attitude, and that's a process," Holger Rune said.

"If all people were the same and thought the same, it would be horrible to live in this world" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune doesn't think it is fair to say he is disrespectful to his opponents

During the interview, Holger Rune also responded to critics who have accused him of showing no respect for the game. He made it clear that just because he has a different approach, it does not mean he is disrespectful to his opponents.

Jaer @Jaer1011 doublefault28 @doublefault28 @eurosport) (🎥@eurosport) https://t.co/BQwjvQb5Rp As much as I like Rune, this was so unprofessional and disrespectful. Defeats are part of the sport and Ruud always shows class and professionalism after a loss. Rune however, needs to do better. He needs to accept the loss and move on. twitter.com/doublefault28/… As much as I like Rune, this was so unprofessional and disrespectful. Defeats are part of the sport and Ruud always shows class and professionalism after a loss. Rune however, needs to do better. He needs to accept the loss and move on. twitter.com/doublefault28/…

The Dane is of the opinion that such differences are important to add more variety to the sport, which would otherwise be too monotonous. The World No. 28 also expressed his gratitude to the fans who have had his back through thick and thin, adding that he really appreciates their support at all times.

"I just see it as differences, and I think that's nice. If all people were the same and thought the same, it would be horrible to live in this world. It's cool that you think what you want, and you like the character you like," Rune said. "Fortunately, I have many good Danish fans and followers who follow my career and want the best for me, and I really appreciate that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far