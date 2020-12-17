'Roger Federer may have something else to do than go to Melbourne in such conditions,' says Marc Rosset

Former Olympic singles gold medalist Marc Rosset believes that his compatriot Roger Federer could do well to steer clear of the 2021 Australian Open.

During a recent chat with Radio Tele Suisse (RTS), Rosset opined that taking part in the Australian Open would be a risky endeavor for the Swiss Legend due to its restrictions and his lack of fitness.

“Frankly, when you see the constraints imposed on the players, the fact that there shouldn't be many spectators, and your conditions aren't yet optimal, you wonder if it is worth taking the risks by going there,” Rosset explained.

Marc Rosset also believes that Roger Federer could be adversely affected by his family’s absence in Melbourne, along with the lack of definitive crowd support.

“He should play a very tough tournament, with an uncertain form, without the thrill of those emotions that only the public can give, and all without the family at his side,” Rosset added.

Rosset concluded that Roger Federer would never make the trip to Melbourne without his family, despite the Swiss Legend suggesting otherwise recently.

He reckons that the 39-year-old may well skip the event altogether and work a bit more on his comeback.

“Roger never divides family life and tennis,” Rosset stressed. “It is a whole. He will not choose one or the other. At 39, he may have something else to do than go to Melbourne in such conditions in two months, maybe stay at home and prepare even better.”

I still think Roger Federer will play again, I have no doubts about that: Marc Rosset

Roger Federer celebrates after winning the 2018 Australian Open

During his chat, Marc Rosset also touched upon Roger Federer's much-discussed speech at the recent Swiss Sports Awards held on Sunday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was honored as Switzerland's best sportsman of the last 70 years. In his acceptance speech, he proceeded to startle one and all by casting doubts on his comeback.

Marc Rosset dispelled those notions and stressed that he was extremely sure of Roger Federer eventually making his comeback on tour.

Rosset explained his rationale behind Federer’s rather head-turning statements, which he believes was a standard award-acceptance speech.

“I still think Roger will play again, I have no doubts about that,” Rosset said. “I just think that at this moment he is living his present intensely and simply wanted to express his happiness for having won this award. It's like when a guy wins a Grand Slam title and says it's his favorite tournament. Everyone would have said it everywhere. They are those classic phrases he says in the moment, to please people in that context," Rosset explained.

Marc Rosset is not losing any sleep over a potential delay in Roger Federer’s comeback, as he reckons that the Swiss legend will have a difficult time asserting himself on tour upon his return.

“If it takes more time for Federer, it's not the end of the world,” Rosset continued. “Everyone knows that with what he has experienced this year, returning to the top will be very complicated for him.”