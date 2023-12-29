"If there was a target on Taylor Fritz's back this year then they must have got him" - American's remark in Netflix Break Point 2 trailer baffles fans

Taylor Fritz's questionable remark featured in the trailer for the second season of Netflix's docuseries 'Break Point' has left tennis fans perplexed over its veracity.

Fritz will commence his 2024 season at the United Cup, where Team USA will attempt to defend their title. Although the American kicked off his 2023 season in triumphant fashion by winning the inaugural edition of the event, his performance during the rest of the year failed to match the heights of his 2022 season.

The 26-year-old won just two titles in 2023, at the ATP 250 events in Delray Beach and Atlanta. He also suffered early exits at three of the four Majors, failing to advance past the second round at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships, and the third round at the French Open.

The American's 2023 season will be documented in the second season of Netflix's Break Point, scheduled to release on January 10. The trailer for the new season was recently unveiled and featured a remark from Fritz about having a target on his back for the year.

"This year there's a target on my back," he said.

Tennis fans on social media expressed skepticism regarding the accuracy of Taylor Fritz's statement and poked fun at him over it.

"This year there's a target on my back" - lmao Fritz I don't dislike you but come on now dude," a fan posted.

One fan seemingly took a dig at the American's less-than-ideal performance in 2023, joking that if there truly was a target on the World No. 10's back, then whoever placed it there must have hit their mark.

"Lol if there was a target on his back this year then they must have got him," another fan commented.

Fans continued to ridicule Fritz's statement.

"Me when I make sh*t up," one fan shared.

"Nobody gives a sh*t about you mate," another fan chimed in.

Taylor Fritz: "It's important to get one Olympic experience down, because the next Olympics I'll be 30 and it might be my last chance"

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 United Cup

During a press conference ahead of the 2024 United Cup, Taylor Fritz opened up about the importance of gaining valuable experience of competing in the Olympics in Paris next year.

The American further emphasized that, with the 2028 Olympics being held in Los Angeles and with him being 30 years old by then, it could potentially represent his best and final opportunity to achieve success at the prestigious event.

"For me, I just think it's important to kind of get one Olympic experience down. Because the next Olympics I'll be 30 and in LA and it might be my last chance," Taylor Fritz said.

"And it might be -- obviously in LA, kind of feel like a home one, might be my best chance to do something," he continued. "I think that having one Olympics experience before that might help me. I'm kind of, that's the way I'm kind of looking at it."

Taylor Fritz will represent the United States alongside Jessica Pegula, Alycia Parks, Desirae Krawczyk, Rajeev Ram, and Denis Kudla at the 2024 United Cup. They will take on Great Britain to commence their campaign in Perth.