United Cup 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2023 tennis season has wrapped up, paving the way for the 2024 United Cup—a team tournament that promises to continue the thrilling tennis experiences of the previous season. Get ready for another year of exciting matches!

The tournament brings together 18 teams in a mixed-team contest, divided into six groups of three. In the group stage, teams face off in round-robin matches, competing against the other two teams in their group.

The group winners from each city move on to the quarterfinals and the best runner-up in each city also secures a quarterfinal spot. The journey continues with the victorious team progressing to the semifinals and ultimately the final.

The tournament will take place in two cities in Australia: Sydney and Perth and will run from December 29 to January 7. The group stage matches and the quarterfinals will be played in both cities, with Sydney serving as the sole venue for the semifinals and championship match.

Team USA won the United Cup last year, defeating Italy 3-0 in the final. Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe each contributed crucial points, setting the stage for Taylor Fritz to solidify that lead. Fritz's straight-set victory over Matteo Berrettini ultimately propelled the Americans to title-winning glory.

The 2024 United Cup features both the ATP and WTA World No. 1s, with Novak Djokovic making his tournament debut with Serbia and Iga Swiatek looking to avenge Poland's semifinal loss to the USA last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will lead Team Greece while Alexander Zverev will spearhead Germany alongside Angelique Kerber, who is returning after a prolonged maternity leave.

Other notable names on the roster include Casper Ruud (Norway), Jessica Pegula (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA), Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) and Cameron Norrie (Great Britain), among others,

On that note, here are the broadcast details of the 2024 United Cup:

United Cup channels and live streaming list

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: Puerto Rico, USA, US Virgin Islands, American Samoa & Northern Marianas

Tennis Channel International: Austria, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom & India

beIN Sports: Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific & Oceania

TSN & RDS: Canada

United Cup YouTube: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Israel

Nine: Australia

Digicel: Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu & Wallis

Sportcast: Taiwan

Flow Sports: Caribbean

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

DigiSport: Romania

ERT: Greece

Polsat Sport: Poland

Sport TV: Portugal

SportKlub: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia & Slovenia

Super Tennis: Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway & Sweden

Claro Sports: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay & Venezuela.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For the full list of broadcasters for the 2024 United Cup, click here.

