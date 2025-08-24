"If things go wrong, you don't have a billion dollars": Serena Williams' weight loss drugs promotion criticized by $12,000,000-worth Marvel actress

$12,000,000-worth Marvel actress Jameela Jamil (according to Celebrity Net Worth) recently criticized tennis veteran Serena Williams for advertising the use of GLP-1 medication. This comes just a few days after the American tennis star shared her journey of weight loss using GLP-1 medication.Williams had revealed that she lost around 31 kg with immense workouts and a bit of assistance from GLP-1. She had also remarked that even though there are a lot of negative theories around the medication, it helped her immensely in achieving her weight-loss goals.Just a few days later, Jamil shared a post on her Instagram handle slamming Williams for advertising the usage of this drug, stating that these types of drugs can have several other negative effects on the body of the user. She wrote:&quot;Serena Williams is selling GLP-1's. The thing I feel most uncomfortable about here is that celebrities have access to doctors most others don't have access to. These &quot;miracle&quot; weight loss drugs come at a price These side effects can include paralysis of the gastric system, pancreatitis, cancer, hair loss and they can wreck havoc on your metabolism. If things go wrong, you don't have a billion of dollars to fix it, that's why I don't like celebrities pushing drugs with such drastic documented side effects&quot;In the caption of her post, Jamil had stated that her post is not regarding Williams' body, but to bring about transparency in the side effects of the usage of these drugs. She stated:&quot;PPS. This post is about transparency, not judging Serena’s body. Nor is it judging you or your decision to takeno l a GLP-1.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Jameela Jamil further highlighted that Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in the GLP-1 brand, Ro, thereby asking the fans again to take the promotions of these drugs with consideration. Besides Jamil, several fans have also slammed Serena Williams for promoting these drugs.Serena Williams heaped praises on Maria Sharapova as the American welcomed the latter to the Hall of FameSerena Williams with Maria Sharapova (Image via: Getty)Serena Williams heaped praises on one of her main rivals in her career, Maria Sharapova, during the latter's induction into the Hall of Fame. Williams and Sharapova had one of the fiercest rivalries during their active years in the sport, which saw the American dominate over the latter the majority of the time.However, during Sharapova's induction ceremony, Williams had all the praise for his rival. Williams shared that Sharapova was a master at improving her weaknesses, which made her one of the fiercest athletes in the circuit. Additionally, she also highlighted how their rivalry turned into friendship over the years. She said (via WTA Tennis):&quot;Whatever her weakness was the match before, you better believe that was her strength next time. She was relentless about improving. If you’re an athlete, you eventually find the other athletes in the room, Our guards were down. Little by little we started to see each other differently.&quot;Maria Sharapova also opened up about Serena Williams' contribution to her career, stating that the latter helped her immensely get better.