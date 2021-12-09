"If you’re not double-vaxxed, I don’t give a stuff whether you’re No.1 or not" - Tasmanian senator on Djokovic's Australian Open participation

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has made it clear that Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete at the Australian Open if he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serb has been included in the Grand Slam's participant list as well as that of the ATP Cup. However, he is yet to confirm his participation in either event or whether he has been vaccinated or not.

According to the Victorian Government, all players, staff and fans must be fully vaccinated if they are to receive entry into Melbourne Park.

There has been speculation that Djokovic could use a loophole to gain a medical exemption for the Australian Open. However, Lambie has dismissed these claims, saying the Serb will have to be fully vaccinated if he is to participate in the competition.

Speaking on The Today Show, she said:

“I don’t know where the loophole comes from. You’re either double-vaxxed or not. If you’re not double-vaxxed, like many Australians, I don’t give a stuff whether you’re No. 1 or not.”

The Today Show @TheTodayShow



Furious debate has erupted over whether Novak Djokovic will take part in the Australian Open as the world number one refuses to reveal his vaccination status. "I don't give a stuff if you're number one or not."Furious debate has erupted over whether Novak Djokovic will take part in the Australian Open as the world number one refuses to reveal his vaccination status. #9Today "I don't give a stuff if you're number one or not."Furious debate has erupted over whether Novak Djokovic will take part in the Australian Open as the world number one refuses to reveal his vaccination status. #9Today https://t.co/KOjfSfnGsQ

Djokovic yet to confirm participation at Australian Open

Djokovic hasn't confirmed his participation in the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is on the official entry list for the Australian Open but is yet to confirm his participation. He also refused to comment on his vaccination status, saying it was a private matter.

Not long ago, the Serb's father, Srdjan, said that he probably won't take part in the Australian Open due to the conditions regarding vaccinations.

Djokovic has always maintained that people are well within their rights to refuse vaccination. Earlier this year, the 34-year-old said that he was fully against on-tour vaccinations being made mandatory.

Djokovic is probably the greatest competitor ever at the Australian Open, winning nine titles so far. He defended his crown this year by beating Daniil Medvedev in a one-sided final.

The Serb will become only the second male player to win one Grand Slam ten times if he triumphs this year. However, it is still not clear whether he will participate in the tournament.

That said, with the ATP Cup and the Australian Open edging closer, it won't be long before we find out about his participation.

While Djokovic ended 2021 as the World No.1, he did not have the ideal finish, as his nation were knocked out of the Davis Cup in the semifinals, losing to Croatia.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 34-year-old will be looking to guide Serbia to their second ATP Cup win next month, provided he participates.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala