Iga Swiatek recently spoke about how she prepared for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Swiatek advanced to the third round at Wimbledon for the third consecutive season following a 6-2, 6-0 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on Wednesday. The match marked the World No. 1's first appearance on Centre Court this year. She emerged victorious in her maiden encounter with Sorribes Tormo, completing the match in a mere 70 minutes. The victory also marked Swiatek's 40th win of the 2023 season.

During her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek discussed how she prepared for her stint at the SW19. She expressed her satisfaction with the opportunity to practice for a week following her victory at the 2023 French Open.

She also mentioned that her participation in Bad Homburg greatly contributed to her overall experience and growth.

"Obviously I'm pretty happy that I was able to have one week of practicing, then play some matches in Bad Homburg. I think it gave me a lot of experience," Swiatek said.

The Pole expressed that ever since Roland Garros, she has gained a sense of composure and an open-minded approach towards playing on grass. Swiatek believes she has truly grown and learned a great deal during the past two weeks, which served as her preparation for Wimbledon.

"I don't know, after Roland Garros I really felt like I can kind of keep it cool and just stay open-minded for the grass. I feel like I really learned a lot during these two weeks. That was my preparation," she added.

Iga Swiatek becomes youngest since Maria Sharapova to win 20 6-0 sets in Grand Slams

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Iga Swiatek scored a bagel in the second set during her 6-2, 6-0 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo. This made her the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2008 to record an impressive tally of 20 6-0 sets in Grand Slam tournaments.

Swiatek managed to secure four bagel sets, including a remarkable double bagel at the 2023 Roland Garros. She also claimed a bagel set earlier this year at the Australian Open. Continuing her dominance, the World No. 1 added another bagel set to her tally in the match against Sorribes Tormo at Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek commenced her grass court season at Bad Homburg, where she reached the semifinals but unfortunately had to withdraw due to injury. She has now advanced to the third round at Wimbledon.

The Pole will next face either Diane Parry or Petra Martic, for a chance to secure a spot in the second week.

