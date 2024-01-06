Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina all reach finals in their first tournaments of 2024 as WTA Top-4 extend dominance

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina have all reached their first finals of the 2024 season. The new season has begun in full swing and the WTA top 4 are all competing in Australia and New Zealand at various warm-up tournaments ahead of the Australian Open.

Over the past few years, there have been complaints about the lack of dominance and consistency from WTA players. Players, fans, and others have attributed the blame to the WTA for a perceived lack of promotion.

But with the recent consistent appearances of Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff, and Rybakina in the final of WTA tournaments, they are carving out a niche as big names on the WTA Tour.

Coco Gauff started her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she defeated Emma Navarro in the semi-final on Saturday. Gauff, the defending champion, will face Elina Svitolina in the final on Sunday, January 7.

Iga Swiatek is currently representing Poland at the 2024 United Cup, leading the Polish team to the final of the tournament after they defeated France 3-0.

Sabalenka and Rybakina are set to compete against each other for the first time this season in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday.

It's safe to say all four WTA stars are reproducing the impressive form they displayed in 2023.

During the 2023 season, Iga Swiatek surpassed Caroline Wozniacki's record of 71 weeks as World No. 1 in the top 10 all-time World No. 1 rankings on the WTA Tour. She also clinched her third French Open, the WTA Finals, and four other trophies in 2023.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka had a stellar performance in 2023, leading the WTA rankings for 8 weeks. She is the current champion of the Australian Open and also secured two other trophies in 2023.

Coco Gauff achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in September 2023. Aside from the US Open, the American also claimed three other trophies last season.

Elena Rybakina, currently World No.4 on the WTA rankings, had a strong 2023 season. She won the Rome Masters and the Indian Wells Open while also reaching the Australian Open final last season.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are set to compete for their first title of 2024

2023 WTA Finals - Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

Sabalenka and Rybakina kicked off their 2024 season at the Brisbane International. They were the first and second seeds in the tournament respectively.

En route to the final, Rybakina defeated Olivia Gadecki, Elise Mertens, Anastasia Potapova, and Linda Nosková. On the other hand, Sabalenka triumphed over Lucia Bronzetti, Zhu Lin, Daria Kasatkina, and Victoria Azarenka to reach the final.

The 2024 Brisbane International final marks the 8th time Sabalenka and Rybakina have faced each other on the WTA tour. Sabalenka currently leads the head-to-head 5-2, although Rybakina's two wins over the Belarusian came in 2023.