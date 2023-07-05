Iga Swiatek becomes youngest since Maria Sharapova to win 20 6-0 sets in Grand Slams

Grass may not be her most favoured surface, but Iga Swiatek accomplished an impressive feat thanks to her second-round win at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Wednesday, the World No. 1 conceded only two games in a lopsided 6-2, 6-0 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. The second set bagel meant Swiatek became the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2008 to record 20 6-0 sets in Grand Slams.

She had four bagel sets - including a double bagel - during her third Roland Garros triumph earlier this year and one at the Australian Open. She added to that tally with another against the 84th-ranked Sorribes Tormo in a dominant win spanning just 70 minutes.

The win over the Spaniard was Swiatek's 40th of the season as she reached the third round at Wimbledon for the third straight year.

In an utterly dominant performance, Swiatek was relentless on serve, winning an impressive 83% of first-serve points. She did drop her serve once - leading 2-0 in the first set - but she woudn't drop another game as she cruised to a landslide win.

Needless to say, the four-time Grand Slam champion was dominant on the return, converting five of eight break points, as she looks to reach the second week at SW19 and beyond.

A look at Iga Swiatek's 2023 season so far

Iga Swiatek has had a dominant season.

Following the highs of 2022, it was always going to be difficult for Iga Swiatek to replicate the same exploits in 2023, but the Pole has fared anything but poorly.

The 22-year-old started her 2023 campaign with a semifinal loss at the United Cup before unexpectedly losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open to eventual finalist Elena Rybakina.

Following a title run in Qatar, Swiatek was stopped in the Dubai final by Krejcikova. The Pole then lost to Rybakina again - this time in the Indian Wells semifinal - before withdrawing from Miami due to injury.

The World No. 1 commenced her claycourt swing with a successful title defence at Stuttgart before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid title match. She then retired from her Italian Open quarterfinal due to injury.

At Roland Garros, Swiatek was once again the last woman standing, beating Karolina Muchova in a hard-fought final to join a handful of players to win their first four Grand Slam singles finals.

Iga Swiatek started her grasscourt season at Bad Homburg, where she made the semifinals (withdrew due to injury) and is now into the third round at Wimbledon. She next faces either Diane Parry or 30th seed Petra Martic for a place in the second week.

