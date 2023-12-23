"Iga Swiatek becoming a fashion icon is one of the least expected outcomes of 2023" - Jennifer Lopez sporting Pole's WTA Finals gala dress amuses fans

Jennifer Lopez flaunting the same red dress Iga Swiatek made famous at the 2023 WTA Finals gala has sparked amusement among tennis fans.

Swiatek stole the spotlight at the WTA Finals gala by arriving in a striking red dress, setting her apart from the other players, who were dressed in white. Her backless red dress, worth $1,947, was crafted by celebrated Polish designer Magda Butrym. It featured a turtleneck design embellished with an eye-catching floral accent.

Jennifer Lopez recently took to social media and shared pictures of her wearing the same dress, causing tennis fans to joke about Iga Swiatek inspiring the American singer.

One fan quipped that Swiatek becoming a "fashion icon" was one of the most surprising outcomes of the year.

"Hahaha, Iga becoming a fashion icon is one of the least expected outcomes of 2023," the fan posted.

"Iga is a true trendsetter, the new revenge dress," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans suggested that the World No. 1 had worn the dress better than Lopez.

"Just saw Jennifer Lopez wore Iga's dress? and Iga ate her up not even close," a fan commented.

"Iga > Jlo," another fan shared.

Iga Swiatek: "I didn’t want to make a big fuss about my dress, but I’m happy that I picked this one because it’s from a Polish fashion designer"

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals

After Iga Swiatek's standout red dress at the 2023 WTA Finals gala garnered attention within the tennis community, the World No. 1 clarified that she and her team had received approval from the WTA to deviate from the all-white dress code.

"Honestly, there was no story. I picked the dress a couple of months before and then WTA emailed us that we should all wear white and we were like ‘Really? We’re not getting married or something’," Iga Swiatek said on the Tennis Channel.

"So we asked them if it’s possible to not have that rule and they literally sent an email a couple of hours later saying, ‘It’s okay you can kind of wear whatever you want’," the Pole added.

The Pole also expressed surprise at all of the other WTA Finals contenders being dressed in white, suggesting that they might have been unaware that the rule was lifted.

"I think most of the girls, maybe they thought the rule is still on or something but I’m not sure.

"I think it was a full coincidence because the day before we asked, I didn’t talk to the girls, but we asked like overall what they’re going to wear and they told us four girls are going to wear white so I didn’t know I’m going to be the only one," Swiatek said.

Swiatek also conveyed her delight at having been able to wear the dress, as it spotlighted a Polish fashion designer and because she had instantly fallen in love with the dress on seeing it.

"I didn’t want to make a big fuss about my dress or anything, but I’m happy that I picked this one because it’s from a Polish fashion designer, and I loved it from the beginning, the first time I saw it," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek won her maiden WTA Finals title at this year's edition of the event, defeating Jessica Pegula in the final. With her unbeaten run at the year-end championships, the 22-year-old also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka.