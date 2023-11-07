"Iga Swiatek knew she was going to win, that's why she dressed different" - Fans recall Pole's standout red dress at WTA Finals gala after her triumph

Iga Swiatek's striking red dress at the WTA Finals gala has once again created a buzz among tennis fans, following her triumph in Cancun on Monday (November 6).

Swiatek concluded her dominant campaign at the year-end championships with a clinical 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jessica Pegula in the final. With her win, the Pole not only clinched her maiden WTA Finals title but also reclaimed her World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka.

The four-time Grand Slam champion sailed through her campaign without dropping a set, conceding only 20 games throughout the week. The 22-year-old's red-hot form en route to her victory prompted fans to recall her eye-catching red dress at the WTA Finals gala, a stark contrast to the other players who were all dressed in shades of white.

Several fans humorously suggested that Iga Swiatek's decision to stand out at the opening gala hinted at her confidence in emerging victorious in Cancun.

"She knew she was going to win, that was why she dressed different," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"The champion stood out in this picture. Iga Swiatek was telling us with that red dress that she would be on fire in Cancun. We get the message now," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Other fans also joked that the Pole had clearly envisaged her eventual win by distinctly setting herself apart from the other players.

"We should have guessed it was foreshadowing of what was to come," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"The red dress sent a signal that Iga was going to be quite different from all the other players in this tourney. Iga = 1GA," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek discloses why she was the only one in red instead of white at WTA Finals gala

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals

Following her victory over Marketa Vondrousova in the group stage of the 2023 WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek disclosed that she had chosen her red dress months in advance.

When the WTA introduced the all-white theme, Swiatek and her team contacted the organization and requested a change in the dress code. The Pole shared that the WTA subsequently allowed the players to wear the attire of their choice.

"Honestly, there was no story. I picked the dress a couple of months before and then WTA emailed us that we should all wear white and we were like ‘Really? We’re not getting married or something’," Iga Swiatek told Tennis Channel in an interview.

"So we asked them if it’s possible to not have that rule and they literally sent an email a couple of hours later saying, ‘It’s okay you can kind of wear whatever you want’," she added.

Iga Swiatek also divulged that she didn't anticipate being the only one not wearing white, as she had been informed that other several players were also choosing different colors.

"I think most of the girls, maybe they thought the rule is still on or something but I’m not sure. I think it was a full coincidence because the day before we asked, I didn’t talk to the girls, but we asked like overall what they’re going to wear and they told us four girls are going to wear white so I didn’t know I’m going to be the only one," she said.