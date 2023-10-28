Iga Swiatek stood out at the 2023 WTA Finals gala in an all-red dress while her peers chose white for the event, and tennis fans couldn't hold back their amusement.

The gala took place in Cancun, Mexico, on October 27. The participants dazzled in the pre-tournament event and the draw, with matches set to begin on October 29.

All the players attended the event dressed in white except for Iga Swiatek, who came sporting an all-red bodycon dress. She wore a Magda Butrym backless jersey dress that had an elegant rose embellishment at one side of the high neck and a slit on the back. The four-time Grand Slam winner completed the look with stud earrings, warm makeup, and flats.

Fans took the chance to compliment the Polish tennis star, while many teased her, hinting that she did not get the memo.

One user reshared the picture of all the players posing together and hilariously asked why nobody informed the World No. 2 about the dress code.

“Every singles player in white apart from Iga who is wearing red dress IJBOOOL, why didn't y'all tell her” the user wrote.

“All eight people in white would look so boring though, this adds spice.” another fan chimed in.

“Iga read the new dress code rules and didn't tell anyone else,” a fan wrote.

Another fan joked that everyone made plans to wear white but skipped telling Swiatek.

"They were like- on Fridays we wear white but don’t tell Iga," the user commented.

Here are a few more reactions:

WTA Finals draw is out: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Ons Jabeur in the same group

(L-R) Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova

The WTA Finals will start on Sunday, October 29, in Cancun, Mexico, and the draw was released on Friday.

Top Seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are leading the Bacalar Group and Chetumal Group respectively.

The Bacalar Group will see Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Ryabakina, Maria Sakkari, and Jessica Pegula competing against each other.

On the other hand, the Chetumal Group consists of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova.

"Obviously I faced Coco and Marketa in Beijing and US Open, so the only player I didn't play recently is Ons. I just have to focus on myself and get used to the conditions here and everything should be fine." Swiatek said (via WTA Tennis).