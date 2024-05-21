Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton's French Open 2024 outfits revealed as Roger Federer-backed On launches new Roland Garros collection

Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton will be sporting some interesting On outfits at this year's French Open. The two players signed up with the Roger Federer-backed Swiss brand last year.

Swiatek and Shelton are currently among the most high-potential young talents in tennis. While the Pole has dominated the WTA Tour over the last two years, the American enjoyed a breakthrough in his first full season on the ATP Tour in 2023 as he reached the semifinals at the US Open.

To match their respective exuberance, Swiss running brand On recently unveiled their Roland Garros collection — which is quite colorful, to say the least. The men's and women's t-shirts will both be available in half-sleeves and sleeveless, and the skirt and shorts will be plain white.

Expand Tweet

Both Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton's t-shirts will be of the same design that employs blurred hues of brick pink, indigo and white colors. The brick pink will complement the orange terre battue in Paris, making On's French Open outfits the ones to look out for. The logo of the company, which was founded in 2010, will be present in the corners of the attires.

For those unaware, Roger Federer joined the On board in 2019 by taking a 3% ownership stake. The sportswear brand went public two years later; they have since dominated the American and European running shoe markets and Federer's stake at the time was valued at a whopping $180 million.

Roger Federer's On also launched 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro' sneakers recently

The Swiss maestro at played his final pro event at Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer revealed in March this year that On had launched 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro' sneakers, which was a part of 'The Roger Pro' footwear line. The Clubhouse Pro sneakers are intended for every racquet sport, even pickleball, as the 20-time Major winner joked on his Instagram reels.

"This is the Roger Clubhouse Pro," the 42-year-old said in his Instagram reel in March. "The first time I held this shoe in my hand, I was very excited because you can play any racquet sport with it. Tennis, paddle, or dare I even say it, pickleball."

Roger Federer is one of the greatest tennis players, with 20 Major titles and a mammoth 302 weeks at the World No. 1 position. The Swiss maestro enjoyed a long career at the top echelons of men's tennis from 2002 to 2020, before multiple arthroscopic knee surgery cut his career short. He retired from pro tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup in London amidst his most devout fans and closest colleagues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback