Iga Swiatek breaks silence on harassment ordeal in Miami and WTA's involvement

Iga Swiatek recently opened up about the harassment she faced during the 2025 Miami Open. She also talked about the support she received from the WTA after receiving multiple "internet threats."

Ad

Swiatek entered the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida following a semifinals run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Following this, during a practice session in Miami, the former World No.1 was subjected to verbal abuse by a troll.

Iga Swiatek, who is currently in Stuttgart for the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, recently addressed the harassment incident in Miami during a press conference. She downplayed the incident, stating that it wasn't a "threat" because it wasn't too "harsh." However she acknowledged the support she received from the WTA, who helped her feel "protected."

Ad

Trending

"I wouldn't call it a threat because it wasn't so harsh. There was a fan who wanted to disrupt my rhythm. I try to focus on the fans who support me, but obviously when you hear something like that, you want to react. I think the WTA helped us, helped me, to feel protected," Swiatek said (via Punto de Break).

Ad

The five-time Grand Slam champion noted that while the verbal abuse in Miami wasn't overly harsh, there were "internet threats" that the WTA helped her navigate. She also expressed her gratitude for the organization's efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of the players

"What I heard wasn't a threat, but I think there were some threats on the internet. So, yes, the WTA helped me react quickly and made me feel safe. I'm glad there is someone watching over us and helping us react in these kinds of situations . That's what happened . I'm glad to have my team close by that helps me with these things," she added

Ad

At the 2025 Miami Open, Iga Swiatek defeated the likes of Caroline Garcia, Elise Mertens and Elina Svitolina before falling to Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals.

Who will Iga Swiatek face in her first match at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025?

In Picture: Iga Swiatek at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Iga Swiatek is seeded second at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and she will kick off her campaign in the second round, having received a first-round bye. She will face either Donna Vekic or qualifier Jana Fett in her opening match.

Ad

Swiatek has faced Vekic four times on the WTA Tour and has won all those four matches. Their most recent encounter was in the fourth round of the 2023 Italian Open, where the Pole emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

On the other hand, Swiatek has only faced Fett once on the WTA Tour, during the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, a match she won convincingly with a score of 6-0, 6-3.

Ad

Iga Swiatek has won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix twice in her career - in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, she defeated the likes of Eva Lys, Emma Raducanu, Liudmila Samsonova, and ultimately Aryna Sabalenka in the final to claim the title.

The former World No.1 then defended her title in 2023, overcoming players like Zheng Qinwen, Karolina Pliskova, Ons Jabeur, before once again defeating Sabalenka in the championship match to secure her second consecutive Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sreeja Banik Since joining Sportskeeda as a journalist in January 2023, Sreeja has remained steadfast in delivering thorough coverage of the tennis world. Her bachelor's degree in English has proven invaluable, with over 1000 articles already under her belt for the company.



While writing, Sreeja prioritizes reliability by sourcing information from credible outlets and presenting various perspectives to her readers. She regularly keeps track of updates by closely monitoring the official websites of WTA and ATP, as well as the social media profiles of prominent journalists.



Sreeja draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal's unparalleled dominance on clay courts and Steffi Graf's remarkable career trajectory, while also holding Novak Djokovic in high esteem. Her passion for tennis reaches its peak during the Australian Open and the French Open, particularly relishing the clay court matches.



When she is not collecting information about tennis, she fills her time with reading and playing darts while also keeping her finger on the pulse of pop culture. Know More