During her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina at the Italian Open, Iga Swiatek caused a humorous interruption when her phone rang loudly.

Rybakina secured a spot in the semifinals of the Italian WTA 1000 tournament after Swiatek was unfortunately forced to retire due to an injury on her right thigh. The match was cut short with the World No. 1 retiring at 2-6, 7-6(3), 2-2.

In the deciding set, with the scores tied at 2-2, Iga Swiatek walked over to the net to shake hands with Elena Rybakina, officially ending the intense two-hour and 20-minute match.

The win marks the Kazakh's first WTA 1000 semifinal appearance on clay.

During the first set of the match, a distinctive sound of a phone ringing echoed throughout the stadium. Swiatek, quick to realize that it was her phone, hastily made her way towards her kit bags in an attempt to silence the device. However, despite her best efforts, the Pole was unable to locate her phone, which elicited a few chuckles from the crowd.

Swiatek eventually managed to locate her phone and promptly handed it over to a member of her coaching staff.

A video of that moment has been doing the rounds on social media and you can watch it below:

Iga Swiatek fondly remembers the 'stressful' junior clash with Elena Rybakina

Iga Swiatek ans Elena Rybakina at the 2023 Australian Open

Following her Italian Open Round of 16 win against Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, Iga Swiatek reminisced about her 2017 Junior finals match against Elena Rybakina in Milan. It happened to be their last meeting on clay before their recent Italian Open quarterfinal.

Swiatek admitted to feeling stressed during the match due to the added pressure of a live-streaming camera capturing their every move.

"I think it was the first match that was streamed live on Internet. It really stressed me out (smiling). Yeah, rookie mistake. Yeah, I remember that. I remember it was one of the biggest tournaments on, like, the junior tour. I was really happy to be in the final. For me, it was like I started to believe more a little bit in myself maybe," Swiatek said.

"Yeah, for sure, the main thing I remember was that stress. I don't know if my coach told me or somebody texted me that it's going to be streamed. Horrible (laughter). Yeah, but I was pretty young, so," the Pole added.

