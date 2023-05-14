Speaking of her budding rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek likened the Bulgarian to retired former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have faced each other eight times to date, with the former leading 5-3 in the head-to-head. They have locked horns twice already this year, with Swiatek winning in the Stuttgart final while Sabalenka emerged victorious in the Madrid final.

Swiatek, currently the top-ranked WTA player, has praised Sabalenka by comparing her with Australian Barty. Speaking to Eurosport, she said:

“Having someone playing so well like Aryna is motivating. It keeps me constantly ready and on my toes. It really struck me two years ago when I played against Ashleigh Barty, I had a pretty similar feeling playing against her.”

She added:

“So, in practices I imagine how she is playing the slice and I try to pick it up and give it back. It is a bit like that, but I am glad that have good players and we can motivate each other.”

Swiatek had faced Barty twice, losing on both occasions before the latter surprised the tennis world last year with her decision to retire.

The two first met in 2021 in the Round of 16 in Madrid, where Barty won 7-5, 6-4. They faced each other last in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 500 last year, where Barty defeated Swiatek 6-2, 6-4.

“The season is long, so I'm not always expecting to be on that right path” - Iga Swiatek on her 2023 goals

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Internazionali BNL D'Italia in Rome.

After dominating the WTA tour in 2022, Iga Swiatek hasn't reached the same heights this year. She lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets at both the Australian Open and Indian Wells, missed the Miami Open with injury, and lost to Barbora Krejcikova in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final.

Swiatek, however, managed to successfully defend her Stuttgart title before falling at the final hurdle in Madrid. The 21-year-old has acknowledged that she had a difficult start to the season but remained optimistic that she is back on the right track now.

“The season is long, so I'm not always expecting to be on that right path. I am aware that we are living a stressful life and there are going to be struggles. But at the beginning of the year, it was a little bit tougher than usual and I managed to work on that and to get through it,” she said.

“When I came to the Middle East to Dubai, I found my rhythm a little bit and I managed to keep that. Hopefully it's going to last long enough; I'm keeping it pretty simple and will take it step by step,” she added.

Iga Swiatek is currently in action at the 2023 Italian Open, where she beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-0 in her opening match. She will next face Lesia Tsurenko on Sunday, May 14.

