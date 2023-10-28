Iga Swiatek dazzles in a $1,947 open-back dress at the WTA Finals Gala

Iga Swiatek, WTA's world no.2, made a splash at the WTA Finals Gala in Cancun, Mexico, with a $1,947 Magda Butrym dress.

Magda Butrym is a predominantly women's fashion brand owned by the 38-year-old Magdalena Butrym. The brand launched in 2014 and has gained prominence as top celebrities have been spotted wearing their clothing. Magda Butrym has also earned recognition by being featured in Vogue, participating in Paris Fashion Week, and appearing in other major fashion events and magazines.

A post made on X on Friday (27 October) featured Iga Swiatek at the WTA Gala, as she stunned in a red open-back stretch jersey dress with a rosette-embellished mock neck, worth a whopping $1,947 at the event.

Last year, Swiatek found herself in the same group as the 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, French tennis star Caroline Garcia, and Russian world no. 17 (then no.8) Daria Kasatkina during the WTA finals group stage. She defeated all three competitors without losing a single set, securing her place in the semifinals.

Nevertheless, the current world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, brought an end to the Pole's journey in the last four by 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. Sabalenka eventually faced defeat at the hands of Caroline Garcia in the finals.

Iga Swiatek's 2023 French Open triumph

2023 French Open - Swiatek

World no. 2 Iga Swiatek is the first Polish tennis player to win a major singles title. She has won the 2020, 2022, and 2023 French Open titlesand the 2022 US Open title till date. The 22-year-old is having quite an amazing season this time around as well as she has won five trophies inclusive of Roland Garros, Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Warsaw Open and the China Open.

Iga Swiatek started the French Open by defeating the Spanish tennis player Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0 in the first round. She then went on to face American Claire Liu in the second round whom she defeated with the same scoreline. In the third round, which marked her third victory and was won in two sets, she defeated Wang Xinyu with a "double bagel."

In the fourth round of the tournament, she won against Lesia Tsurenko in a walkover after leading 5-1, as the Ukrainian stated she had a virus. Swiatek then advanced to the quarterfinals where she faced the current WTA No. 3, Coco Gauff, and defeated her 6-4, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek faced Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinalswhom she defeated 6-2, 7-6 (9-7). Iga Swiatek then progressed to the finals where she faced Karolína Muchová and won 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. The win stretched her Roland Garros record to 28-2 (93%).