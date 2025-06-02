  • home icon
  • Iga Swiatek embraces 'radical optimism' with Dua Lipa as she casts her vote in Polish elections during French Open

Iga Swiatek embraces 'radical optimism' with Dua Lipa as she casts her vote in Polish elections during French Open

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Jun 02, 2025 13:49 GMT
Iga Swiatek and Dua Lipa (Source: Getty)
Iga Swiatek and Dua Lipa (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek has taken time out from the French Open to do her civic duty and vote in the Polish elections. The World No. 5 was pictured at the Polish Institute in Paris casting her vote, while wearing a t-shirt displaying a positive message she'd borrowed from the singer Dua Lipa. Before the year's second Major, Swiatek had seen the pop artist at the Paris: La Défense Arena.

The message mirrored Lipa's tour title - "Radical Optimism" - and preceded the election, which was won by conservative historian Karol Nawrocki. In an extremely tight contest, Nawrocki won 50.9% of the vote, narrowly defeating Warsaw's liberal mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who attracted 49.1%.

Swiatek posted the image on her Instagram page while casting her vote.

Iga Swiatek IG Story | Source: Swiatek Instagram/@igaswiatek
Iga Swiatek IG Story | Source: Swiatek Instagram/@igaswiatek

On the same day, Swiatek's former psychology coach, fellow Pole and long-term collaborator, Daria Abramowicz, also attended the Polish Institute to vote. Abramowicz labelled her own Instagram post:

"Straight from the court." (translated)
Daria Abramowicz IG Story | Source: Daria Abramowicz Instagram/@abramowiczdaria
Daria Abramowicz IG Story | Source: Daria Abramowicz Instagram/@abramowiczdaria

Iga Swiatek and Abramowicz ended their working relationship in April this year. They had worked together for six years, with Abramowicz as Swiatek's sports psychologist.

After a difficult start to the year, Iga Swiatek made some major changes in her team

2025 French Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty
2025 French Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has dropped in the rankings this year after a dip in performance levels and is now ranked No. 5 by the WTA. The Pole is only seeded fifth at Roland Garros, despite her title wins in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. She has also been compromised by some off-court issues over the last year, including a one-month drug ban and issues with her support staff.

In April, Swiatek issued a statement about her relationship with Abramowicz, as reported by Tennis World:

"After six years of achieving the greatest successes in my career, Daria Abramowicz and I have decided to end our cooperation. Due to this significant change, I am giving myself the next few weeks to start a new cooperation."

Despite making the changes, Swiatek has still struggled on her favorite clay-court surface. She suffered surprising losses in Stuttgart, Madrid, and Rome in a run of form that suggested she would struggle this week to capture her fifth Paris title. However, Swiatek has progressed to the last eight with the loss of only one set in four matches, and plays Elina Svitolina for a semifinal berth on June 6.

