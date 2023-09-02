In her latest win at the 2023 US Open, Iga Swiatek registered her eighth 6-0 set win at a Grand Slam in 2023. She equaled Victoria Azarenka (2012) and Martina Hingis' (2001) single-season tally, with only Serena Williams (13 in 2013) registering more bagels than them at Majors in the last 30 years.

At the Australian Open earlier this year, Swiatek made a fourth-round exit following defeat to Elena Rybakina. She registered only one 6-0 set down under, which was in her third round win against Cristina Bucsa.

The World No. 1 successfully defended her title at the French Open, where she won four sets with a 6-0 scoreline, including a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win against Wang Xinyu in the third round.

Swiatek's Wimbledon Championships campaign came to an end at the hands of Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Her lone 6-0 set at SW19 came against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

At the ongoing US Open, she has so far recorded two 6-0 sets, against Rebecca Peterson in the second round and most recently against Kaja Juvan in the third round. If the Pole goes all the way to the final this fortnight, she will play at least four more matches in Flushing Meadows, giving her a good chance to equal, if not break, Serena Williams' tally from 2013.

Iga Swiatek to face Jelena Ostapenko in 2023 US Open 4Rround

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2023 US Open.

Next up for World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in her US Open title defence is a fourth-round clash with Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in her third-round contest.

Swiatek has so far failed to find a way to beat Ostapenko. The pair have clashed thrice so far, with the Latvian coming out on top on all occasions. They first faced each other in the Round of 32 in Birmingham 2019, where Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2.

Their second meeting came in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells 2021, with Ostapenko winning 6-4, 6-3. They most recently clashed in the Round of 16 in Dubai last year, where Swiatek finally managed to take a set off the 26-year-old, but ended up losing 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

At a press conference after her win against qualifier Kaja Juvan, Swiatek admitted that Ostapenko was a difficult opponent but felt that she was getting better with every match the two have played.

"With Jelena, it's a little bit like one day she can play a perfect match and just put everything in even though she's really risking, and the other day can be different. You never know what to expect. But I kind of accept that, you know, all these players they are going to play the best tennis against me. I felt that couple times already," she stated.

"It's not easy against her. We played a really tight match two years ago in Dubai. For sure I'm getting close," she added.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, has stated that she plans to take advantage of the added pressure on Swiatek owing to her ranking to make the most of their upcoming US Open clash.