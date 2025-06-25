Iga Swiatek expresses disbelief after following in Serena Williams' footsteps with remarkable feat amid Bad Homburg campaign

Iga Swiatek recently reacted with surprise to achieving the incredible feat of becoming the player with the fewest matches to earn 300 tour-level wins since Serena Williams. The Pole is currently gearing up for her upcoming match at the Bad Homburg Open.

Swiatek is currently dominating at the Bad Homburg Open, as she qualified for the quarterfinal after besting Victoria Azarenka. The two-set match witnessed the Pole deliver an impressive performance and earn the victory with a score of 6-4, 6-4. She is now slated to compete in the quarterfinal on June 26; however, her opponent is yet to be decided.

Amid her ongoing preparations for the quarter-final round, Swiatek achieved the remarkable feat of securing her 300th tour-level victory. She earned this achievement in just 372 matches, which is the fewest since Serena Williams, who reached the same mark in just 359 matches in 2009.

WTA shared this achievement on Instagram, which caught the attention of the Pole, who reposted it on her Instagram story, expressing disbelief over the notable feat.

"Like...when did it happen?😱" wrote Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek’s Instagram story

Ahead of competing at the Homburg Open, Swiatek competed in the French Open, where she reached the semi-final and locked horns with Aryna Sabalenka. The latter got the better of the Pole and qualified for the finals with a score of 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-0.

Iga Swiatek opened up about getting used to life as a non-World No.1

Iga Swiatek is one of the prominent figures in the tennis community and has previously spent 75 consecutive weeks as World No.1; however, ending her Italian Open journey in the third round dropped her ranking to No. 2 for the first time in three years. She recently opened up about getting used to life as a non-World No.1 in an interview with Sport.pl.

She revealed that she does not look at the rankings and is more focused on her game. Although she felt a lot of bitterness about losing the rank, she then bounced back to focus on her game.

"It's not like I think about it every day. My perspective doesn't change in this context. Even when I was the leader, I always said that I didn't look at the rankings. And it still is. However, when I came back in February after the Australian Open, I actually had a moment when I felt a lot of bitterness about how I lost that ranking. But then I focused on work. I think that many people got used to being higher in the ranking, and I did too for a while," said Iga Swiatek.

Stating that there is nothing constant in sports, she added:

"But sports work a bit differently. Anyone with common sense knows that not everything is constant in sports. Other girls are developing too, there is constant competition. I won't always be first. However, on a daily basis, when I work, train, play matches, I don't think about it at all. I know what tools I have and what I can show on the court. The fact that I play with the number doesn't change that."

Iga Swiatek has won five major titles in her career, including four titles at the French Open and one at the US Open.

