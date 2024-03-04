Iga Swiatek falls to the ground in excitement after hitting a long-range goal in training

Iga Swiatek recently celebrated emphatically after hitting a long-range goal during training

Swiatek, who is gearing up for the Sunshine Double, recently touched down in California to start her bid for her second Masters 1000 title of the season.

The Pole took to social media to share snippets of her training session, which included some casual football. The Pole's footballing skills were on display as she hit a long-range goal. In an Instagram Story, Swiatek was seen celebrating the goal by falling to the ground. Her team's enthusiasm can also be heard in the video.

Before embarking on back-to-back Masters 1000 tournaments, the World No. 1 also indulged in some downtime and was seen spending time away from the sport exploring California. She shared pictures from her break on her Instagram.

"Recharged," Swiatek captioned.

Iga Swiatek coming off a solid Middle Eastern swing

Iga Swiatek poses with her Qatar Open trophy

Iga Swiatek made up for her early Australian Open exit at the hands of Linda Noskova by successfully defending her Qatar Open title. She did not drop a single set en route to her victory at the first Masters 1000 of the year.

At the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Pole was on her way to yet another final before her campaign was cut short by Anna Kalinskaya, who beat her 6-4, 6-4.

Swiatek reflected on her performance during the Middle Eastern swing on her social media. She mentioned that she enjoyed the challenges and added that she was proud of her team for regrouping after an early loss at the 2024 Australian Open.

"So…my main thought is that I enjoyed the challenge and solving problems but now I’m glad to have some time to recover. Intense two tournaments, resilience, focus, some quality matches and great fights. Overall I’m proud of myself and my team for these few weeks post-Melbourne," Swiatek wrote on her social media.

The World No. 1 mentioned that she was looking forward to the Indian Wells Masters. She also congratulated Jasmine Paolini and Anna Kalinskaya for having a great run in the Middle East.

"We did our best, I performed well, kept my standards high and I’m looking forward to sunny California. And let me say this again, what a week for Jasmine and Anna. Excited to see more players having deep runs and performing well," Swiatek added.

The Indian Wells Masters will be in action from March 6-17, while the Miami Masters is scheduled to take place between March 20-31