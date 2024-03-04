WTA Rankings update: San Diego Open champion Katie Boulter flies into the top 30 as Iga Swiatek remains on top

Katie Boulter has breached the top 30 of the WTA rankings for the first time this week. She claimed the biggest title of her career with her triumph at the San Diego Open on Sunday. The Brit defeated four seeded players en route to her second career title in a week full of impressive performances.

Boulter eliminated second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, seventh seed Donna Vekic, and third seed Emma Navarro to reach the final. She then faced sixth seed Marta Kostyuk in the championship round and rallied from a set down to defeat her 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Boulter has now made a huge leap in the WTA rankings as she zoomed up from No. 48 to No. 27, a new career high. It's an extra special weekend for the Brit as her boyfriend, Alex de Minaur, successfully defended his title at the Mexican Open and was in San Diego to cheer her on too.

Yuan Yue was crowned as the champion at the ATX Open, this week's other WTA tournament. She bested her compatriot Wang Xiyu 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the final to secure her maiden career title. The 25-year-old has now cracked the top 50 of the WTA rankings as she moved up 19 spots to No. 49.

Iga Swiatek remains comfortably atop the WTA rankings for yet another week

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Iga Swiatek's reign at the summit of the WTA rankings continued unabated as the Pole commenced her 93rd week as the World No. 1. She currently has 10,105 points, which gives her a healthy lead over the second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who has 8,725 points.

Swiatek has a good shot at crossing 100 weeks as the World No. 1 in the next few weeks. She's not defending too many points during the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open. This gives the Pole an opportunity to further beef up her lead with a good run at both events.

Swiatek has a good chunk of points to take care of in the lead-up to the French Open, where she's the defending champion as well. However, her competitors for the top spot, Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, have a good amount of points to defend as well.

Swiatek has established herself as the best claycourt player on the women's tour, so her odds of crossing the century mark as the top-ranked player remain high. Circling back to this week's WTA rankings, the rest of the top 10 remain unchanged from last week.

There will be a shake-up in two weeks following the Indian Wells Open. The season's third WTA 1000 tournament will begin on March 6 and will conclude with the final on March 17.