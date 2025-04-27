Iga Swiatek fans call out WTA over 'humiliating' question ft. Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula 

Iga Swiatek gained the support of tennis fans over a poll that appeared on the WTA website, which questioned the Pole on her current form and the longevity of her current world ranking. The World No. 2 is going through a difficult stint in her career, facing consecutive losses and having a trophyless run so far this season.

However, a poll that asked fans to vote if the 5-time Grand Slam Champion will be able to find her groove and maintain her rank or will Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula, ranked right below her, be able to surpass her, spurred conversations on the governing body's preference for some players.

Screenshot from the official WTA website

This made the fans furious as they came out in support of Swiatek on X (formerly Twitter), accusing WTA of rigging the draws to favor their players of choice and wrote:

"What do you think? Will Iga leave Madrid with her No. 2 ranking intact, even after all the draw rigging we have done to help Aryna and Coco over the past year?"

Another called out the association for joining the bandwagon to hate on Swiatek.

"This online vitriol really has to stop. Professional bodies should be the first to stamp out this nonsense, not join in and fuel it. @WTA Kindness and respect always," they wrote.

As fans bashed the body for trying to humiliate the star player, she gained the trust of her fans, with 68% of them believing in her (via poll data, 2080 votes as of now).

"I really don't understand why WTA keep humiliating Iga,they could speak out they hate Iga directly," a fan stated.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I cannot believe this is actually on their wta site..it is shameful and disgusting.. I’m lost for words…," a fan opined.

"It's a matter of time to be out of the top 5 with this level and poor confidence....but WTA can not be serious like they're waiting for this to happen more than her haters have some shame @WTA," said another.

"IGA will do it !! She is strong no matter what !!" said a fan in support.

Iga Swiatek will look to turn her fate over in Madrid.

Iga Swiatek hunts for a positive run in Madrid

Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open- Source: Getty

Expressing her affinity towards clay courts time and again with her performance, Iga Swiatek will look to overturn her trophyless run this season with the Madrid Open after a strong start.

The tennis star began her campaign with a strong start against Alexandra Eala and raced past Linda Noskova in the Round of 32 clash. She is currently gearing up to take on Diana Shnaider in her next match and hopes to fare well in the rest of the tournament.

