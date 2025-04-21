Iga Swiatek's 'nightmare' Madrid Open draw leaves fans in disbelief: "As if it's not rigged"

Iga Swiatek is all set to kick off her title defense at the 2025 Madrid Open in search of her first clay court title of the season. However, the Pole's difficult draw at the WTA 1000 event has raised alarm bells for tennis fans.

After suffering a devastating defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Swiatek is aiming to redeem herself at the Madrid Open. However, the World No. 2 will face a tough challenge at the WTA 1000 event, with Ostapenko looming in her draw alongside other players she has lost to this season.

After a first-round bye, Iga Swiatek will face the winner between Alexandra Eala and Viktoriya Tomova in her opening match, just weeks after she was defeated by Eala at the Miami Open. Subsequently, the five-time Grand Slam champion could come up against Linda Noskova in the third round, followed by a potential fourth-round meeting with Ostapenko.

If the World No. 2 progresses, she will likely meet Madison Keys or Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals, while her potential semifinal opponents include Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva.

Tennis fans were left in disbelief over Iga Swiatek's challenging draw, with one fan deeming it a personal attack by the WTA while another claimed that the draw was "rigged."

"How does Iga get Eala, Noskova and Ostapenko in her quarter? 😭 As if it’s not rigged," one fan posted.

"Okay who did Iga piss off from the WTA because this is starting to look personal," another fan chimed in.

"The draw gods are having a laugh for sure. Putting her last 2 defeats right there," a fan wrote.

"Iga drew literally all the players that beat her this year. Gauff, Keys, Ostapenkox2, Andreevax2, Eala all in her half 🤣🤣🤣," said another.

Fans continued to bemoan the Pole's "nightmare" draw, questioning how she had ended up with all the players she had lost to in recent times.

"Iga Swiatek Madrid draw is basically a compilation of her worst nightmares what are we even doing 🤣," one fan commented.

"Iga is having nightmares lol. naomi got bronzetti… i’ll take it i guess," another fan wrote.

"These WTA draws are not random. Anyone else tired of the gaslighting? Iga’s quarter reads like a who’s who of her last losses - Eala-Noskova-Penko-Keys. 🙄 Since the start of 2024, Penko has been in Iga’s half of the draw 84% of the time," a fan argued.

"People in WTA really hate Iga, wow," said yet another.

Iga Swiatek is aiming to win her second consecutive title at this year's Madrid Open. The Pole claimed a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 final to win the WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

Iga Swiatek arrives at Madrid Open ahead of opening match

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is aiming to leave her heartbreak at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix behind after arriving at the Madrid Open. The Pole recently took part in her first practice session at the tournament venue ahead of her opening match.

Despite her disappointing 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart, the World No. 2 gained satisfaction from her fighting spirit and her improved serving performance in the match. Swiatek will hope to carry that forward into her campaign in Madrid.

"Well, for sure I'm happy with the second set. Disappointed that I couldn't hold my level in the first games of third set, because I think for sure it was important. But, you know, I kept fighting. Yeah," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. "Well, overall I felt better with my serve. So that's what I was happy about."

Given her bye in the first round, Iga Swiatek will kick off her campaign at the Madrid Open on April 24.

