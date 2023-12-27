"Iga Swiatek is going to be great in 2024 and win a Grand Slam again" - Alex Corretja

Former tennis pro Alex Corretja believes World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will have a successful season in 2024 and win another Grand Slam title.

Swiatek has made a name for herself on the WTA Tour in recent years. The Polish ace has won four Majors to date, three at the French Open and one at the US Open.

One of her Grand Slam victories came in 2023 at Roland-Garros, where she defeated Karolina Muchova in the final. Apart from that, Swiatek lifted trophies at the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Poland Open, China Open and the WTA Finals this year. She also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka.

Alex Corretja has now praised Iga Swiatek for her consistent improvement and stated that she is in the "right direction." The Spaniard thinks the Pole has long-term goals in mind and is working on various aspects of her game.

"Swiatek, she's learning so much," Corretja told Eurosport. "I think she's going in the right direction. She's not just thinking about winning in the short term. She's trying to improve different things, in my opinion. She's hitting the ball harder, especially on the forehand side. Her surface game also been improving quite a lot."

Corretja went on to call the 22-year-old the "best mover" on tour, predicting that she will put on a strong performance in the upcoming season and add another Grand Slam to her tally.

"She needs to be able to be a contender against players that hit very hard. And she needs to be very aware about that. She's very low on her legs and that's why she's also moving very well, probably the best mover on tour," the Spaniard said.

"I think she knows now that she needs to be also very aggressive because everybody's trying to dictate, but at the same time she's trying to be very stable. So I think she's going to be great in 2024 and I see her even more mature. So I'm sure that she's going to win a Slam again," he added.

Iga Swiatek will start 2024 season at United Cup

Iga Swiatek pictured with the 2023 WTA Finals trophy

Iga Swiatek will begin her 2024 season at the United Cup in Australia. The second edition of the mixed-team tournament will be held from December 29 to January 7 across Perth and Sydney.

Swiatek will look to avenge Team Poland's semifinal loss to Team USA last year, who went on to win the title, led by Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will make his tournament debut for Serbia, while Germany will be led by Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber and Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari will spearhead Team Greece.