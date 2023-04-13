Iga Swiatek has added another feather to her cap as the World No.1 was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine.

The Pole was awarded a spot on the coveted list not only for her domination on the WTA tour but also for openly supporting the Ukrainians who have been at war with Russia since February last year.

Swiatek has outrightly spoken in favor of banning Russian players from the tour to send a message and has drawn attention towards the plight of Ukrainian players and their mental health during these unprecedented times.

Swiatek's profile was covered by Alpine skieer Mikaela Shiffrin, who also made the TIME100 list as she won her 88th career title at the World Cup finals last month, surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

After TIME's announcement of Swiatek making the list, the Pole took to Twitter to extend her gratitude to the magazine and Shiffrin.

"I have never thought that something like this will happen to me. Thank you @TIME for this incredible honor and recognition. And thank you @MikaelaShiffrin for your words. It means a lot," Swiatek tweeted.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek I have never thought that something like this will happen to me. Thank you 🏼



Shiffrin responded to Swiatek by telling her that she enjoyed the process and that Swiatek deserved the honor of being on the list.

"I really enjoyed writing it, @iga_swiatek - couldn’t think of a more deserving human for the honor," Shiffrin tweeted.

Iga Swiatek to participate in the Italian Open in Rome

Iga Swiatek at the Qatar Total Energies Open - Day Six

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who is rehabilitating from a rib injury she suffered before the Miami Open, will be seen participating at the BNL d'Italia Rome, which is slated to begin on May 9.

Swiatek is a two-time defending champion at the Italian Open. She won the title in 2021 by defeating Karolina Pliskova in one of the most dominant displays in tennis of her career. She defeated Pliskova by producing two bagel sets, 6-0, 6-0 in just forty-six minutes. Throughout the match, Swiatek only gave up thirteen points, making it a completely one-sided affair.

Last year, she outclassed Ons Jabeur in the finals in another dominant straight-sets victory. She defeated the Tunisian 6-2, 6-2.

Considering Swiatek is a two-time defending champion, the tournament is certainly very important for the Pole. The tournament will also see players like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Sofia Kenin, and more in action.

