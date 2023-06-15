Iga Swiatek high-fives Rafael Nadal after delivering keynote speech at his academy, joins graduates in cap-throwing ceremony

Just days after her triumph at the 2023 French Open, Iga Swiatek attended the graduation ceremony at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca as the guest of honor.

The Pole was tasked with delivering the keynote address to the graduates at the ceremony. She began her speech by referencing the motto displayed at the French Open which reads, "The victory belongs to the most tenacious."

"For the last few weeks, I've been looking at one quote at Roland Garros in Paris," Iga Swiatek said. "On Philippe Chatrier Stadium it's written 'The victory belongs to the most tenacious.'

Swiatek revealed how Nadal's example has moulded her understanding of tenacity. She spoke of her admiration for the Spaniard's matches, especially highlighting his determination and perseverance when he was struggling on the court.

Swiatek admitted that the 22-time Grand Slam champion's matches were a source of inspiration for her and advised the graduating class to inculcate a similar tenacious mindset.

"These are the matches that inspired me," she said. "So I hope you will be tenacious."

The World No. 1 ended her speech on a light-hearted note, requesting a graduation cap to partake in the ceremony since she had missed out on the tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I could borrow one of the hats and throw it in the air that would be so cool because when I graduated it was during COVID, so I got only an online graduation. So if you guys allow me to do that. Yeah, it's fine. Thank you," Swiatek said.

Upon returning to her seat after her speech, Iga Swiatek high-fived Rafael Nadal.

The academy was eager to accede to Swiatek's request, allowing the World No. 1 to reimagine her own graduation as she joined the graduates on the stage to throw her hat in the air.

"It's a huge privilege to have you here today" - Rafael Nadal addresses Iga Swiatek at graduation ceremony

Rafael Nadal (L) and iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open

During the graduation ceremony, Rafael Nadal expressed his gratitude towards Iga Swiatek for her presence at the event. He highlighted the significance of her visit, just days after her French Open triumph, as she serves as a source of inspiration for the graduating class.

"Honestly, for us it's a huge privilege to have you here today. I know that everybody here at the Academy, the students especially, appreciate your efforts, that after winning Roland Garros you are here inspiring all the kids," he said.

Subsequently, Swiatek took to social media and shared her appreciation for the opportunity.

"Thank you so much @RafaelNadal and @rnadalacademy for having me. I love every minute of the experience," Iga Swiatek tweeted.

In other news, Swiatek will commence her grasscourt season at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open, scheduled to begin on June 25.

