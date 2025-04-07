Iga Swiatek kicks off training for a very important European clay swing

Iga Swiatek has returned to training for the upcoming European clay swing, which will be very important for the Pole in the WTA rankings. Swiatek, currently World No. 2, will have the most points to defend during the swing out of any player.

Swiatek has been having a far-from-ideal season, albeit by the high standards the tennis fraternity has come to expect of her. Though she has made deep runs in all of the tournaments she competed in, the 23-year-old is yet to win a title this season. Her most recent heartbreak came at the 2025 Miami Open, where she lost to Filipino prodigy Alexandra Eala 2-6, 5-7 in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 2 took some time to rejuvenate herself and has kicked off her preparations for a very important European clay swing, where she will be defending three big titles, to keep her position in the WTA rankings safe. She took to Instagram to share some images from her latest training session and wrote:

"Back at work. What happens in the gym, stays in the gym."

It is no secret to tennis fans that Iga Swiatek is at her prolific best on clay, and she clearly showed why during the 2024 swing. She won the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome and ended the swing by completing a three-peat at the French Open, which is the last title she has won.

Swiatek also had to make a "difficult decision" before heading into the European clay swing.

"I always represent my country with pride" - Iga Swiatek pulls out of Billie Jean King Cup qualifier ahead of Clay swing

Iga Swiatek recently announced her "decision" to pull out of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers via an Instagram story. She mentioned that she needed to focus on herself and wished her Polish teammates the best.

"I have made a difficult decision. I know that this is not the information that fans, especially Polish ones, wanted, nevertheless, it is the right decision for me for now. I will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament, which will be held in Radom," Iga Swiatek said.

"I always represent my country with pride. I played everything there was to play for the country last year. I am extremely proud of the historic team's successes in the BJKC semifinals and the UC finals. Now it's time for more balance, focusing on myself and my training. I keep my fingers crossed for the girls and for the whole team," she added.

Iga Swiatek is slated to kick off her European clay swing at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinal last year.

